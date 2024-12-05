Rev Dr Amb Zeal Festus set to celebrate Annual Thanksgiving in grandstyle

In life, there are moments that call for reflection, a time to look back and appreciate the journey so far. Excellent God Int’l Ministries. (Da Deborah’s Square, this moment has arrived as the ministry appraises its remarkable years of journey of dedicated service to God and mankind. This significant milestone will be marked with a grand celebration, welcoming the world to witness the manifestation of God’s faithfulness.

Amb Dr. Zeal Festus, the esteemed General Overseer of Excellent God Int’l Ministries. (Da Deborah’s Squard, expressed deep gratitude for the journey of His Grace. “As we reflect on these years, we can only thank God for His unwavering faithfulness. He calls it the journey of His Grace. This is why we are rolling out the red carpet to tell the world what God has done, celebrating God’s Unfailingly Love, on our 2024 Annual Int’l Conference /Joy to the Indigent Widows ” With the theme Divine Mandate

Amb Zeal also acknowledged the challenges faced along the way, describing the journey as one that has not always been smooth. ” It hasn’t been easy, but the grace of God has seen us through the tempests. We are inviting the general public to be part of this momentous celebration of divine Grace and Favor.”

The Anniversary is slated to commence on Saturday 7th December 2024, 12noon at Excellent Ladies Int’l Ministries, 26, Guess House, off Mr Biggs Fegge, Onitsha Anambra State.

The event will feature Widows / Indigent Empowerment, Single & Married Splash, Miss Excellent Pageantry, Praise & Worship, Comedy, Dance and Music, Special Thanksgiving. There will be giving out of palliatives to the needy.

In addition, other celebrated special guests will grace the occasion, making it a truly memorable event,

while Amb Dr. Zeal Festus remains the host.

As the ministry celebrates its Anniversary/ Thanksgiving, it remains steadfast in its mission to illuminate the path for those seeking God’s truth and Grace.

To contact Amb Dr. Zeal, call… +234 806 011 9336

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2