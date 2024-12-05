Public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu , launching of Mentorship scheme by APWEN held in Lagos

L-r… Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye; Engr Olayinka Abdul both past President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim; the Celebrant Engr Idiat Amusu; Host Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Pioneer President (APWEN), Engr.Joana Olatunmbi.Maduka ;past president (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili; Former President (APWEN) Engr. Funmi KadirI, during a public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu and launching of Mentorship scheme held in Lagos on 30/11/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Engr Abiola Kosegbe; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Chairman Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi; past president (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili; Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye is also a former President.

L-r … Past Chairman (APWEN) Engr Olayinka Abdul; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Engr Abiola Kosegbe; the Celebrate Engr Idiat Amusu; Host Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Former National Chairman,(NIMechE ) Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; past Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida; Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State. Engr. Olukorede Kesha.

L-r …Engr. Zansi Adebowale; daughter Temiloluwa Adebowale; Mother, Engr Idiat Amusu; Taraoluwa Adebowale and Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Past NICE Lagos State Chapter Engr Lola Adetona, Very Rev. Olusola Makindipe; Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi, Member (APWEN) Engr. Temitayo Okunoren–Makindipe; Treasurer Lagos (APWEN) Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru.

L-r … Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; guest speaker, Engr Olawumi Gasper, receiving his plague from President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

L-r …Past Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida; Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Guest Speaker Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Engr Abiola Kosegbe; receiving her plague from President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

L-r …Past Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch, Engr Akintayo Akintola; Former General Secretary, NSE ikeja ,Engr Festus Alawode and immediate past Chairman, NSE, ikeja Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

L-r… Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Guest Speaker, Engr Oyindamola Egbeyemi; receiving her plague from President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

Standing from 4th left, Engr Lola Adetona; Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim; the Celebratant Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr. Faith Adaeze Oko-Ukoni; Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi, the Student members, during a public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu and launching of Mentorship scheme held at UNILAG in Lagos on 30/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2