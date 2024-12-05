33.6 C
Lagos records 229, 455 new enrollees on Ilera Eko within a year

Public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu , launching of Mentorship scheme by APWEN held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0203

L-r…  Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye;  Engr  Olayinka Abdul both past President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim; the Celebrant Engr Idiat Amusu; Host Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Pioneer President (APWEN), Engr.Joana Olatunmbi.Maduka ;past president (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia  Opene-Odili;  Former President (APWEN) Engr. Funmi KadirI, during a public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu and launching of Mentorship scheme held in Lagos on 30/11/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.   Engr Abiola Kosegbe; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Chairman Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi; past president (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia  Opene-Odili;  Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye is also a former President.

L-r … Past Chairman (APWEN)  Engr  Olayinka Abdul; Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.  Engr Abiola Kosegbe; the Celebrate Engr Idiat Amusu; Host Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Former National Chairman,(NIMechE ) Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; past Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida;  Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State. Engr. Olukorede Kesha.

L-r …Engr. Zansi Adebowale; daughter Temiloluwa Adebowale; Mother, Engr Idiat Amusu; Taraoluwa Adebowale  and Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Past   NICE Lagos State Chapter  Engr Lola Adetona, Very Rev. Olusola Makindipe;  Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi,  Member (APWEN) EngrTemitayo OkunorenMakindipe; Treasurer    Lagos (APWEN) Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru.

L-r … Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; guest speaker, Engr Olawumi Gasper, receiving his plague from   President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

L-r …Past  Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida;  Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Guest Speaker Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.   Engr Abiola Kosegbe; receiving her plague from   President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

L-r …Past Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch, Engr Akintayo Akintola; Former General Secretary, NSE ikeja ,Engr Festus Alawode  and immediate past  Chairman, NSE, ikeja Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

L-r… Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Guest Speaker, Engr Oyindamola Egbeyemi; receiving her plague from   President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim.

Standing from 4th left, Engr Lola Adetona; Engr.Dr Adebisi Osim; the Celebratant Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr. Faith Adaeze Oko-Ukoni;  Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi, the Student members, during a public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu and launching of Mentorship scheme held at UNILAG in Lagos on 30/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

