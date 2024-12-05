Primate Ayodele to NDDC’s MD Ogbuke: Your second term bid is in ‘shadows’

As businesses, institutions and individuals wait the ushering in of 2025 calender year with high expectations, prominent church leaders have commenced the predictions and unveiling of events and developments that will shape the future. One of such leaders is Primate Elijah Ayodele who is the Founder and Leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church based in Lagos State who has said that the second term bid of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuke “remains in shadows”.

The self acclaimed Servant of the Most High God made the disclosure during his mid week service in his church, adding that such ambition for second term would end in jeopardy.

He said that the people he trusted would plan coup against him and that would dash his dream for second.

Primate Ayodele also said the second term bid will not only collapse, it would land him (Ogbuke) into corruption allegations.

“NDDC you are looking for a second time, this second chance is in shadow, people you trusted so much will betray your second chance, people you believe so much will plan coup against your second chance, it is at the vest to collapse because of people coming up against you to see that you didn’t get a second chance.

“If you don’t seek the face of God the second time will run into jeopardy, your second chance will be sumasulated to the extent that it will sting you, it will be at the vest of allegation corruption

“You may take it serious or not but am telling you as it is, am telling you the way God has explain from the heavenly grace and I also want to tell you that you have the great potential to become the governor of Bayelsa State but there are certain element that rise against you to fight so that you won’t win the next election in Bayelsa.

“I tell you seek the face of God instead of seeking the face of people you trust otherwise you will just be a forgotten person with your vision, you have a very good heart, you are a very good person, they will alerge you of murderer that you have not even done, those are people that hate you, these are people that don’t want you to grow, you are a man that can make a change of Nigeria tomorrow, if you like take it serious or not , if you like take it to be fake, when it’s fake you will see all of those things will come to pass and you will not get it

“You are the potential governor of this state, you need to be careful because people you rely on will lure you, they are same people that will dig your grave,” Ayodele stated.