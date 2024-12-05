NITDA Commends Tech Giants for Adhering to Code of Practice

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commended Google, X, Microsoft, and TikTok for their compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries. The Code which was issued jointly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA outlines clear guidelines for promoting online safety and managing harmful content.

The 2023 compliance report provides valuable insight into the platforms efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code of Practice and the platforms’ community guidelines. The highlight of the overall statistics across all the platforms includes the following:

Four million, one hundred and twenty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-three (4,125,283) registered complaints. Sixty-five million, eight hundred and fifty-three thousand, five hundred and eighty-one (65,853,581) content takedown. Three hundred and seventy-nine thousand, four hundred and thirty-three (379,433) removed and re-uploaded content following an appeal by users. Twelve million, ninety-nine thousand, six hundred and thirty-three (12,099,633) closed and deactivated accounts.

NITDA acknowledges the positive impact of these efforts by the platforms’ in fostering a safer and responsible digital environment for Nigerians and non-Nigerians in Nigeria. `

Furthermore, data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that foreign digital companies, including interactive computer service platforms and internet intermediaries (such as social media platforms) operating in Nigeria contributed over N2.55 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion) in taxes in H1 2024. This significant increase in revenue underscores the role of robust regulatory frameworks in shaping compliance and driving revenue growth in the digital economy.

While commending the progress made, NITDA emphasises the need for continued collaboration and innovation to address emerging challenges and ensure a safer and more responsible digital space. The agency remains committed to working with stakeholders to strengthen and enhance user safety measures, digital literacy, trust and transparency.