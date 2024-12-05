Nigerian Military Recovers Crude Oil Valued at N57 Billion, Neutralizes 8,034 terrorists, has arrested 11,623 since January 2024

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday announced significant successes in its theatres of operations against crude oil theft and terrorism across the country since January neutralized 8,034 terrorists, arrested 11,623 suspects and rescued 6,376 hostages.

The Director , Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja stating that Nigerian troops have achieved significant milestones in safeguarding the nation.

He said troops recovered 8,216 weapons, 211,459 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #57 bn (N57,052,218,551.00) only.

“The breakdown of the recoveries are as follows: 4,053 AK47 rifles, 1,123 locally fabricated guns, 731 dane guns and 240 pump action guns.

“Others are; 120,247 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41,515 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,373 cartridges, 1,940 assorted arms and 25,664 assorted ammunitions.

“Additionally, troops recovered: 53,101,430 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,179,181 litres of illegally refined AGO and 90,595 litres of DPK. Others are; 156,095 litres of PMS amongst other items”.

Gen. Buba assured that the military will continue to maintain pressure on terrorist groups through ongoing operations across the country.

According to him, “troops have been confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country, namely; NE, NW, NC, SS and SE.

Accordingly, troops adopted a high level of alert and an increased state of readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression and insecurity.

“Overall, the military is keeping up the pressure through ongoing operations in the various theatres across the country. The military is through these operations, increasingly creating conditions in which terrorist can not carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

“On the whole, the armed forces is constantly examining ways to improve the effectiveness of its operations and guarantee the safety of citizens. Relatedly, operations are on an upward trajectory to winning the war.”

The Nigerian Armed Forces conducted aggressive campaigns, targeting insurgents and disrupting criminal networks. These efforts included clearing terrorist enclaves, dismantling operational bases, and denying criminals safe havens.

Major General Buba emphasized that military operations have rendered terrorist and criminal activities increasingly untenable.

“Our troops are on an upward trajectory toward winning the war against insecurity. The Armed Forces are constantly evaluating strategies to enhance operational effectiveness and ensure the safety of Nigerians,” he stated.

He noted that in the Operation HADIN KAI (North East), 2,918 terrorists were neutralized, 1,496 hostages rescued and 15,950 Boko Haram/ISWAP combatants and family members surrendered

During Operation SAFE HAVEN (North Central),411 violent extremists neutralized, 927 hostages rescued and 1,859 suspects arrested

Major Buba expressed that Operation WHIRL STROKE (North Central) neutralized 583 terrorists, 649 hostages rescued and 916 suspects arrested

Reeling activities of Operation HADARIN DAJI (North West), he said 2,646 terrorists were neutralized, 2,339 hostages rescued and 1,654 suspects arrested

He expressed that Operation WHIRL PUNCH (North West) neutralized 732 terrorists, 569 hostages rescued and 1,842 suspects arrested

As the year concludes, the Armed Forces remain steadfast in consolidating their gains, encouraged citizens to support security agencies in maintaining the achieved progress.

Major General Edward Buba reiterated the Armed Forces’ dedication to defending Nigeria and protecting its people from all forms of security threats.