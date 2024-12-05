December 5, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Nigeria, India unite to tackle desertification, drought, land degradation

by Editor084

 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Nigeria and India have entered into partnership to address common challenges related to desertification and land degradation at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification at the Conference of Parties 16 ( UNCCD COP16), taking place at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal in a bilateral discussions with his counter part from India, Bhupender Yadav at the sidelines event at COP16 in Riyadh discussed issues related to strengthening cooperation as members of International Alliance and issues related to Energy Access and Transition.

The conference which started on Monday 2nd December, 2024 with 196 countries and the European Union representative includes the Minister of Environment, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Balarabe Abbas Lawal representing Nigeria at the event.

UNCCD COP16 salient mission is to create awareness on global ambition and accelerate action on land and drought resilient through people centred approach.

The Minister stressed the need for India and Nigeria to work as a team to address common challenges related to desertification and land degradation, ultimately contribute to a more robust and sustainable future.

Bhupender Yadav commended Nigerian Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal for his remarkable achievements in the area of combating desertification and land degradation in Nigeria and assured him of India ‘s support in tackling environmental challenges in the two countries.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Haruna, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Yadav emphasized that the two countries will work together to address environmental challenges confronting them.

 

