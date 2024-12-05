Lagos records 229, 455 new enrollees on Ilera Eko within a year

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Thursday disclosed that 1,152, 455 Lagosians have been enrolled in the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.

The Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA Dr Emmanuella Zamba made the disclosure during a media briefing to commemorate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2024 with the theme, “Health: It’s on the (house) Government.”

As of December 2023, the number of enrollees on the Ilera Eko stood at 923,000 which means that there was an increase of 229, 455 enrollees within a year.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier this year signed an Executive Order which was to domesticate the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act.

The Order was also to strengthen the Lagos State Health Scheme Law of 2015, which makes enrolment in ILERA EKO mandatory for all residents by ensuring that more people can access quality healthcare services.

Zamba said, “This year’s theme underscores the vital role of government leadership in ensuring that healthcare is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all. It also provides the opportunity for us to showcase the Government’s immense contributions to healthcare using the ILERA EKO Way.

“Universal Health Coverage is not just a global ideal; it is a fundamental human right that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

“Lagos State has made tremendous strides toward Universal Health Coverage, and our journey has been driven by the ILERA EKO scheme, which embodies the government’s commitment to health equity. Since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, LASHMA has worked tirelessly to ensure that residents are protected from catastrophic health expenditures and can access quality care when they need it.”

The Permanent Secretary added, “Investing in health is not just about improving lives—it is about strengthening the backbone of our societies and economies. A healthy population means a more productive workforce, stronger communities, and greater national resilience.

“Universal Health Coverage is the key to achieving these outcomes, and it requires unwavering political will, strategic funding, and inclusive policies that prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable.

“Today, we will take you through our journey to UHC using the ILERA EKO Way. We will share how the scheme has grown over the years, with over one million enrollees and an expanded benefits package. We will also highlight our strategies to enlighten the public and drive enrolment. Public awareness is critical to the success of ILERA EKO, and we have implemented innovative initiatives to simplify the enrolment process and ensure that every Lagosian is aware of the scheme’s benefits.

“We will provide insights into these strategies, including our growth initiatives designed to enhance the scheme’s reach and impact.”

Zamba explained that in order to boost ILERA EKO scheme, the agency had partnered with a healthcare provider network, saying.the network was the backbone of the scheme which provides channels to make enquiries and complaints.

“Additionally, we will look into how we are addressing the needs of vulnerable populations through the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA). You will see how we are bridging the gap through our innovative approach, ensuring that no Lagosian is left behind in our journey to UHC.

“We will also highlight measures we are taking to ensure that all residents fulfill their obligation to enroll in ILERA EKO, which is critical to achieving our shared goal of Universal Health Coverage,” she stated.

In her contribution, Head Monitoring & Evaluation of LASHMA, Tayo Adetoro said that since the inception of Ilera Eko, a total of 1,152, 455 Lagosians have enrolled in the programme.

She added, that the agency has been partnering with other agencies to ensure that the scope of expansion is enhanced.

