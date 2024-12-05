ICPC Chair emphasizes prevention as key to anti-corruption efforts

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is intensifying efforts to strengthen its prevention mandate in the fight against corruption, according to its Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN.

Dr. Aliyu made this known during a one-day National Policy Dialogue on Anti-Corruption organized by the Centre for Media Policy and Accountability (CMPA) on Tuesday. Highlighting the importance of prevention, he noted that proactive measures have proven effective in reducing corrupt practices, emphasizing the need for collaboration among stakeholders to bolster these approaches.

“Our focus on prevention aligns with the mandate of the ICPC as outlined in Section 6 (a-F) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, which includes enforcement, prevention, and public education/enlightenment,” Dr. Aliyu said.

He cited a recent success story resulting from the ICPC’s partnership with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). This synergy led to the discovery and blockage of $300,000 in funds meant for students in the ICT sector, as well as the recovery of an expensive vehicle. Dr. Aliyu stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, stating, “No single government arm or agency can fight corruption alone. We must work together locally, regionally, and internationally to tackle this menace effectively.”

The event also featured remarks from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Abiodun Fagbemi, SAN, represented by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN. He commended the dialogue as a platform for stakeholders to share insights and sustain the progress made in anti-corruption efforts.

Keynote speaker, Mr. Kole Shettima, Director of the MacArthur Foundation in West Africa, outlined the Foundation’s strategies for promoting accountability and transparency. He highlighted four focus areas: supporting media independence, fostering behavioral change in tackling corruption, strengthening the criminal justice system, and empowering civil society organizations.

The dialogue underscored the critical role of preventive measures and multi-stakeholder collaboration in achieving long-term success in the fight against corruption.