FCSSIP 25: Housing ministry sensitises staff on emerging innovation strategies

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As part of the ongoing reforms in the Federal Civil Service, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has organized a sensitization programme on the Innovation Challenge for the staff of the Ministry.

The training which was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, was conducted by the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, a department saddled with the responsibility of coordinating Innovative Ideas and competition in the Ministry. The training was in compliance with the provisions of a recent circular from the Head of Service on the creation of an Innovation Division in the MDAs.

Innovation which is one of the pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25), is a systematic introduction of new or significantly improved products, services, or processes, crucial for the improvement of efficiency, effectiveness, and citizen satisfaction.

In her address, the Director overseeing the department, Philips Ogoniba Ibifuro informed that the aim of the sensitization programme was to prepare members of staff on how to strategize for emerging innovation technologies, and encourage participation in the upcoming innovation challenge, with an objective to identify innovative high fliers for proper engagement in the Service, as well as ensure full usage and commendations for all adopted innovative initiatives in the MDAs.

She stated that the Department has always been in the forefront of driving Government reform initiatives and therefore takes inventions, new ideas and innovations seriously because of its ability to enhance the efficient delivery of the mandate of the Ministry.

The Director said that the Housing Ministry and its Agencies as a specialized Sector, yearly discover creative works and ideas, which sadly don’t receive deserved attention due to stereotypes and bureaucracy bottlenecks, hence the need for the sensitization program.

She also recognized the effort of a member of staff who developed an electronic Certificate of Occupancy (e-C of O), adding that it was a tip of the creative mindsets that abound at the Ministry and are yet to be discovered.

The program featured a presentation of an overview of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) delivered by Henry Nwaedo, from the Office of the Head of Civil Service, and a lecture on ‘Strategies for Emerging Technologies with a Focus on FCSSIP25’, presented by Ojiyovwi Michael, an innovation consultant.

Some proposed innovations for the Ministry emanated from the lectures include; Capacity Building on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity awareness, Development Project Management (DPM) methodologies and Facility usage and management.

Others are: Process and Service Delivery Re-engineering and Stakeholder Engagements on the use of technologies for citizen feedback on housing policies, as well the establishment of a contact centre with connectivity to critical departments for real-time information dissemination and internal communication.

In her closing remarks, the Assistant Director of the department Zainab Idris, expressed appreciation to the staff of the Ministry for gracing the sensitization program with their presence.

The statement signed by Oluseyi Kate Nwachuku Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations noted that the resource persons had shared adequate knowledge about innovation, expressing the hope that interested members of staff would participate in the upcoming innovation challenge for the betterment of the Ministry, as well as effective service delivery.

