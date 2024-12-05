Engr. Prof Babagana Umara Zulum , host President , Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA ,executive at a Dinner held in Maduguri

President The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE, H. E Engr. Prof BABAGANA Umara Zulum FNSE, executive governor of Borno state and Immediate past president NSE during the Dinner organised by the Borno state government to host the President of NSE Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari- Wudil FNSE and Executive Committee members during their Retreat in Maiduguri.

R-L … Engr. Abubakar Baware Permanent Secretary. Ministry of Works and Housing, SA to Borno State Governor on Works, Engr Kori Shettima; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers( NSE) Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE, Deputy President of NSE, Engr. A. Rabiu FNSE, MFR; Commissioner of Works, Engr. Mustapha Gubio FNSE, and ACEN president Engr. Kamselem Burkar was present during the visit to the West End flyover construction site by the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Maiduguri.

President The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE and H. E Engr. Prof BABAGANA Umara Zulum FNSE, executive governor of Borno state during the Dinner organised by Borno state government to host the President of NSE and Executive committee members during their Retreat in Maiduguri.

L-R…Commissioner of Works Borno state, Engr. Mustapha Gubio FNSE; President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE; SA to Borno State Governor on Works Engr Kori Shettima FNSE and President of ACEN Engr. Kamsalem Burkar FNSE during the West end flyover construction site by the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers in Maiduguri, Borno State.

L-R…Engr Mohammed Habib- Director of works and physical planning and development, Borno State University Teaching Hospital; President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE; Vice President of COREN Engr. Olu Ogunduyile FNSE and Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Ali Rabiu FNSE, MFR during the Borno State University Teaching Hospital site visit in Maiduguri.

