Amidst Attempts To Starve Us Of Funds, We’re Still Providing Services, Projects – Gov Fubara

•Inaugurates 11.8km Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that no matter how hard detractors tried to starve the State of funds, his administration has continued to provide social services and infrastructure projects to the people.

Governor Fubara spoke when he inaugurated the reconstructed 11.8 kilometres Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, along Okehi-Omuma Road, in Etche Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Governor stated that the 14 days that have been set aside in December 2024 will be used to showcase the landmark projects undertaken by his administration to prove that it has remained focused.

These set of projects, he said, are definitely going to transform the socio-economic status of communities in the benefitting Local Government Areas in the State.

The Governor said, his determination remains to make the people happy with the mantra of “Rivers First”, which is why he will not politicise projects’ delivery.

He said, “But, today, we are starting to showcase what we have done in those months when people were asking what are we doing? Where is the fund?

“I am happy to say here, I stand to be challenged, this administration has not borrowed to execute projects. The only money we borrowed was the one we used for the Ring Road project, and everybody is aware of it.

“Go and bring any paper. Go to Debt Management Office and check if we have asked for anything. We don’t need it. What is important is the little we are getting, we are applying it rightly.”

Governor Fubara asserted that everybody is also aware that his administration has paid the N85,000 new minimum wage he promised Rivers civil servants, which is more than the N70,000 national minimum wage.

This, he said, further affirms the commitment and love of his administration to Rivers people, who have continued to stand by his government with unalloyed support.

Governor Fubara, however, acknowledged how tough it has been amidst the political crisis, to provide the climate of peace and security to Rivers people, which has been achieved on a continuous basis.

He said, “Even when we are struggling to meet the basic needs of government, which is protecting the lives of the people, their property and providing services; even when they are working to make sure that we can’t provide services, that we have to stave, we are determined to make sure that our people are happy.

“And we said, whatever it will cost us, we must make sure that we did this. So, I am happy the contractor didn’t disappoint us. I am also happy that the communities, both in Etche and Omuma, gave us the needed support.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara said the Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road is a major access route, and cannot be left in deplorable condition, adding that the Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road on the other end has already been earmarked for commissioning.

He noted, “We were here about five months ago when we came to inspect the extent of job that was ongoing in Omuma.

“I stand to be challenged, Omuma for more than eight years had not witnessed any project. It was in our administration that we awarded Umuakali-Eberi road.

“The road was almost completed when we came. So, we said, how can we be going to commission a project and the access road is bad?

“So, I said we must, no matter what it will cost us, ensure that the access road to Omuma is properly fixed so that when we are going to Omuma to commission that project, it will be an easy and smooth drive.”

Governor Fubara also said: “We want to assure you, we will not let you down. Continue to believe in one Rivers State, believe in Rivers First.

“The users of this road, the Chairman said something here: please, the security agencies and others, should ensure that they try as much as they can, to provide adequate security here, which is also very important.

“It is not just we building the road, but the security for the road should be there, at least, to save the lives of the commuters.”

Governor Fubara, while thanking everyone, especially his supporters, assured that provision of democratic dividends that they are seeing is just the beginning.

The Governor agreed that the General Hospital in the area needed urgent attention, and promised to complete the ongoing reconstruction work on the Zonal Hospital in the area.

He explained, “We are not those people who believe in and do flag-off only. If we have to do flag-off, we must tell you the significance of that project. There are a few of them that we are going to flag-off, and when we get to that flag-off, I will tell you the story behind it.

“Somebody mentioned here: when we came onboard, there is some part of the road connecting Imo State. But because the road had a few meters to an opposition politician residence, the project was terminated in front of the man’s gate for so many years, and the people suffered.

“It doesn’t matter where the person comes from or who is to benefit. I am the Governor of Rivers State. So, I owe everyone the responsibility of caring, providing and protecting them.”

Providing the project description, the State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said five months ago, before commencement of reconstruction work, the road was deplorable and a nightmare to commuters.

He said, “The road is 7.3 metres wide and the design specifications are 150 millimeters of stone base, 50 millimeters of binder course, and 50 millimeters of wearing course. At some point of the road, we also did cement stabilization, because of some few wet areas.”

He explained that within specified time, the project was completed and has ended the nightmarish experience while providing the people pleasurable ride on the 11.8km road, measuring 7.3meter wide, with 8.5km of drains.

In his speech, Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Uzodinma Nwafor, described Governor Fubara as the deliverer of Rivers State from the coven of darkness, adding that he has given the people liberty and made Etche people feel positive impact of his administration.

Nwafor thanked Governor Fubara for starting the reconstruction work, completing and eventually inaugurating the 11.8 kilometres Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, in addition to completing the Umuohie-Igbodo axis of the Etche-Igbodo Road, among other projects executed in the area.