Agric minister pledges to support Sen. Oluremi’s home farm scheme to increase food production

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has announced the introduction of compulsory National Urban Agricultural Programme (NUAP) in a bid to boost self-sufficiency in food production and empower Nigerian households.

The programme which will take off in 2025, will be backed up with financial provisions contained in next year’s appropriation proposals.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, while speaking at the grand finale of the “Every Home A Garden” competition organized by First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, with the theme: Renewed Hope Initiative: Agricultural and Food Security Programme, held at the Banquet Hall, State House,Abuja.

The Minister of State said the farming programme would be very successful as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security hopes to take over the “Every Home A Garden” and “Young Farmers Club” projects, which were components of the First Lady’s Agricultural Support Programme. According to the minister, “Our National Urban Agricultural Programme will institutionalize the gains of these initiatives for the good of all.”

The Minister of State also praised Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her “unwavering commitment and forward-looking vision that has ignited a nationwide movement.”

He noted that the “Every Home A Garden” competition has not only encouraged citizens, especially women, to embrace home gardening but has also contributed to healthier lifestyles, reduced household food insecurity, and strengthened community ties.”

While applauding the First Lady for her “exceptional leadership in paving the path towards ensuring the success of her pet project,” Sen. Abdullahi said the competition “recognizes creativity, excellence, commitment to sustainable gardening practices, and household self-sufficiency.”

He congratulated the winner of the maiden edition of the competition, Mrs. Veronica Kidafa Mbaya of Borno State.

“Every Home A Garden” competition was launched in October 2023 by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. The winner took home a combined prize of N25 million.