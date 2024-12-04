Zenith Bank wins Bankers’ Award 2024, Bank of the Year, Nigeria

.As Umeoji lauds Jim Ovia, customers

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year, Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

The award, which was announced by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, during the awards ceremony held in London on December 4, 2024, is in recognition of the bank’s strong management, sound business model and strategy, and approach to sustainability and ESG banking practices.

The Banker’s ‘Bank of the Year’ accolade is among the most coveted and widely regarded award in the banking industry.

Often contested by the world’s leading financial institutions, the winners span across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said “We are delighted and honored to have been recognized as the Bank of the Year, Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

This award is a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our esteemed customers, the unparalleled leadership and guidance of the Board and Management as well as the hard work and dedication of our staff. It also reflects our bank’s steadfast commitment to delivering excellent services to our customers and contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. We will continue to invest in innovative technologies, expand our range of products and services, and maintain our commitment to exceptional customer service in order to sustain our position as Nigeria’s Number One Bank.”

She lauded the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary role in laying the foundation for a reputable, dominant and globally recognised financial institution known for innovation, superior performance, and the creation of premium value for all stakeholders.

In November 2024, Zenith Bank commissioned its Paris Branch following the granting of the final approval by France’s banking regulator, the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR). This is part of the bank’s global expansion strategy, and its commitment to serving clients wherever their businesses are around the world”.

Zenith Bank has continued to earn numerous awards, with this latest accolade coming on the heels of several recognitions.

These include being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the fifteenth consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine. The Bank was also awarded the Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2022; and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards.

Further recognitions include Best Bank in Nigeria for four years from 2020 to 2024 in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards and Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 in the World Finance Banking Awards.

Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for 2022, 2023 and 2024 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 as well as Bank of the Year, 2023 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards. Zenith Bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.

