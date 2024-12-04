Wike flags off construction of 9.8km Kabusa-Takushara road in FCT

…Promises Jobs and Growth

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the construction of the 9.8-kilometer Kabusa-Takushara road, marking the beginning of a new wave of development projects across the Federal Capital Territory.

This initiative, the Minister said, is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to transform the lives of FCT residents.

According to Wike,The construction of roads with streetlights, a first in the council, is expected to create jobs, alleviate hunger, and provide access to farms and markets. It will also facilitate easy movement of people, especially in health emergencies.

“To the contractors, I urge you to employ local people and create jobs for them. Give them supplies so that they can earn a living and feed their families. We have mobilized you, and we expect you to deliver on time.

“We will not delay payments, and we will make sure that the project is completed on time. We owe it to our people to provide them with the best possible service”

Wike emphasized the importance of hope in the lives of FCT residents, stating that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought a new sense of optimism to the Territory.

“The government is committed to fulfilling its promises, and one of those promises is to construct roads and provide streetlights in rural areas. I assure you that this project will be completed within six to seven months.

The Minister, who stated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to fulfilling his promises to the people of Abuja, also announced the immediate upgrading of the Senior Secondary School, Kabusa, as an emergency project, and banned the practice of lining up school children for welcome purposes, emphasizing the need to treat children with dignity.

“I will not accept this school in its current state. I will not accept this as a place for our children to receive quality education. We must upgrade this school immediately so that it can provide the education our children deserve”

“I’m sure that if Mr. President were to visit this school, he would be disappointed. Our children are learning in difficult conditions, and it’s our responsibility to provide them with a better environment”

“We must put this school back on track. We owe it to our children to provide them with the best possible education. God has blessed our country, and we must make sure that our children benefit from these blessings”.

“Let me make one thing clear: it is not in our culture to have students lying down on roads. This will be the last time we see in this happen. Nobody should bring students out of school to lie down on roads. Our students deserve better”.

“I appeal to the principals of various schools to ensure that this does not happen again. Our children deserve the best education and care. What we are doing today is part of the renewed hope agenda, which aims to bring hope back to our people”.

This development is part of a larger effort to transform the FCT, with several other projects lined up, including the construction of new roads, staff quarters, and office complexes.

