Wike announces new Senior Secondary School in Ketti, flags off Kabusa-Ketti road project

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has announced the establishment of a senior secondary school in Ketti, a move that reaffirms the government’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across satellite towns

This announcement was made during the flag-off of the Kabusa-Ketti road project, a key component of the Renewed Hope Agenda spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Without even saying much, let me approve today that Ketti will get a senior secondary school. It is time for the government to fulfill its promises to the people”, he affirmed

Wike emphasized that the administration’s focus extends beyond Abuja’s city center, ensuring that satellite communities like Kabusa and Ketti benefit from development.

He assured residents that the Kabusa-Ketti road project would be completed before or during President Tinubu’s second anniversary and that funding would not be a problem.

“Mr. President has directed us to open up all satellite areas, and that is why we are here today in Kabusa and Ketti. Let me assure you that this road project will be completed before or during the second anniversary of Mr. President. Money for this project is not a problem it will not be abandoned,” Wike stated.

The minister also acknowledged the security challenges in the area, particularly the tragic killing of the traditional ruler of Ketti last year.

The Minister pledged that the inclusion of streetlights in the Kabusa-Ketti road project will enhance security and ease the challenges faced by residents.

Wike highlighted the administration’s commitment to building access roads to support farmers, improve security, and reduce hardships.

He praised President Tinubu’s vision, citing ongoing projects like the dualization of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road and the installation of streetlights along Kuje road as examples of transformative development.

The Kabusa-Ketti road project is part of a broader agenda to enhance infrastructure, boost economic activities, and improve living conditions across the FCT’s satellite communities.

Wike expressed gratitude to the people of Kabusa and Ketti for their overwhelming support, reiterating that the administration is committed to addressing their needs.

