Tax reform Bills: Senate sets up committee to liaise with FG

The Senate on Wednesday constituted a special committee to meet the executive to work with the Federal Government to resolve the issues around the tax reform bills.

The committee members include all the Senate leadership, including other members like Tahir Mongunu, Adamu Aliero, Seriake Dickson, Titus Zam, Abdullahi Yahaya, Adeola Solomon, Sani Musa, and Tokunbo Abiru.

This was made known by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided during plenary.

Barau noted that the delegation will meet on Thursday at the National Assembly to resolve all the issues that have been the cause of the uproar.

He said, “We don’t want the country disunited. So, the delegations will meet to resolve the gray areas.”

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Justice to work closely with the National Assembly to address the concerns within and outside the legislature.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this in a statement he signed titled ‘President Tinubu committed to accountability on tax bills, directs Ministry of Justice to work with NASS on concerns.’

Mohammed said, “In line with the established legislative procedure, the Federal Government welcomes meaningful inputs that can address whatever grey areas there may be in the bill.

“In this vein, President Tinubu has already directed the Federal Ministry of Justice and relevant officials who worked on the drafts to work closely with the National Assembly to ensure that all genuine concerns have been addressed before the bills are passed.”

Following approval of the Federal Executive Council in October, President Tinubu transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration.

The Federal Government says the bills are aimed at overhauling the nation’s tax system.

They include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to consolidate existing tax laws, establish clearer frameworks for tax administration, and create bodies like the Tax Appeal Tribunal and the Office of the Tax Ombudsman.

However, they have sparked significant controversy.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2