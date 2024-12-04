Re-evaluate incentives to cushion effects of economic hardship for suffering people –National Head Ahmadiyya urges govt……..Says: Jalsa Salana holds from Dec. 20 to 22, 2024

Amir (National Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji (Barr.) Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, has advised that various government incentives to cushion the effects of economic hardship especially cost of food should be re-evaluated, made to work and address the sufferings of the poor.

Alhaji Folorunso Azeez gave the advice on Wednesday during a press conference on the 70th Jalsa Salana (Annual Conference) slated for between Friday 20th and Sunday, 22nd December, 2024 at Ilaro- Owode Road, Ilaro, Ogun State.

The Amir, who said the theme of the 70th Jalsa Salana was: “And We Have Sent Thee (Muhammad) Not But As a Mercy For All People” (Q21.108), stated: “This is a Qur’anic declaration which is very instructive, as the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) is humanity’s noble specimen and perfect model in beauty and beneficence and in leadership for personal and national reformation and development”.

He stated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been invited for the occasion with some Governors from the Northern and Southern parts of the federation, political and traditional leaders, Islamic Scholars as special guests.

According to him, the main highlights of the Islamic gathering are: Recitation of the Holy Quran, Praises of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Message from the World Leader of the Ahmadiyya Community, Goodwill Messages from the Nigerian leaders, Lectures, Special Prayers/Tahajjud for all.

On what Jalsa salana means, Amir explained: “Jalsa Salana, very simply is the Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community initiated by the founder of the community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (peace be upon him).

“Usually, the gathering spans over three days, beginning on Friday with the Friday Sermon. It derives its Islamic basis and rationale from the Qur’anic promulgation that: “There is no good in many of their conferences except the conferences of such as enjoin charity, or goodness, or the making of peace among men. And whoso does that, seeking the pleasure of Allah, We shall soon bestow on him a great reward,” (Qur’an, Al-Nisā, Chapter 4 verse 115)”.

Stating that the very first Jalsa was held in Qadian, India, in 1891 and had 75 guests, Amir pointed out that “Within 100 years, from 1891-1991, Jalsa Salana Qadian grew from 75 to 66,000 guests”.

On the the State of The Nation, the Amir currently, acknowledged the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration , including “the recent cheering news of the complete rehabilitation and full operation of the PortHarcourt Refinery after 34 years”.

Describing the cheering news as a welcome development, he however, sad: “It is regrettable that economic hardships are taken their tolls on average Nigerians but the political class are living in opulence and vagrant display of wealth.

“We have noticed that the President’s call for reduction in the cost of governance by the Ministers and Governors are not been yielded to. The citizens are daily harassed by long convoys of official vehicles on the highways. Multiple taxations are still the order of the day. The public power supply – electricity is inadequate despite increase in tariffs and forced migration to Band A. In reality, the Nation is bleeding”.

He then advised the political class to walk -the- talk over pronouncements on reduction of cost of governance, adding that Ministers and Governors should reduce the size of their convoys.

He also advised that the corrupt officials must be tried, convicted and punished accordingly as a deterrent to others, while the State Governors who are yet to implement the payment of the minimum wage should expedite actions on payments.

“Various government incentives to cushion the effects of economic hardship especially cost of food should be re-evaluated, made to work and address the sufferings of the poor.

“Elites and privileged in the country should stop their high tastes for imported goods and service, patronize and buy home made goods and services”, the Ahmadiyya Amir further stated.

