PNC ’24: TotalEnergies, Chevron, Oando, Aradel assures divestment opportunities can facilitate  transfer of technology, expertise in  energy sector

.As NCDMB Launches Content Academy

Stakeholders in the nations energy sector has affirmed that divestment opportunities can facilitate the transfer of technology, expertise, and knowledge to Nigerian companies, enhancing their capacity and competitiveness.

They also affirmed that divestment can lead to increased Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry, aligning with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB) objectives.

Panelists who spoke the ongoing Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) forum on the topic the next frontier for Nigerian Content: Divestment and Offshore Opportunities, underscore divestments, offshore opportunities just as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) launched the Content Academy.

The panelists including Managing Directors of TotalEnergies, Chevron, Oando, and Aradel Holdings Plc also advocated the people at the centre of sustainable development scheme

Managing Director of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, stated that the divestments represent an opportunity to do more.

“NCDMB has done fantastically well, and statistics have given credence to this statement of fact. 98 % of projects that we have handled were done by indigenous local providers. It is a way to retain values locally. We are irrevocably committed to making sure we give contracts to indigenous service providers. We have very strong credentials on that,” he said.

Managing Director, TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Matthieu Bouyer, who was represented by Obi Imemba, Executive Director, TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited stated that the people should be at the centre of sustainable development.

Sharing what he called the success story of TotalEnergies, Bouyer commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for its support.

“We have worked collaboratively with the NCDMB. At TotalEnergies, we have made prople to be the number one in our efforts to drive sustainable development. What is Worthing the highlight is our intentionality about development if people in our community.

Chairman and MD of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, Jim Swartz, said that the company has continued to build local capacity with every project it has done.

Director, Project Certification and Authorisation, NCDMB, Engineer Abayomi Bamidele, promised the Board’s commitment to ensuring local content development in the oil and gas sector.

“We have two key roles; the regulatory and the development roles, and to achieve these, we used assets, which are the goods and the people. For the people we work with, there is no joy on our side from stalling or delaying their projects.

“On the first floor as we speak, the ES and the ministers have just commissioned the Nigerian Content Academy to take 120 firms we have on our data Base through the law and requirements for projects’ local content approval,” he said.

The panel moderated by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President, Women in Energy Network, was themed; “The next Frontier for Nigerian Content: Divestments and Offshore Opportunities.”