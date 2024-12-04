Plateau: Army gifts outstanding soldiers electric motorcycles as reward 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In a bit to boost personnel morale for effective service delivery, about 16 personnel of the Nigeria Army 3 Division, Jos, have received electric motorcycles as a reward for their exceptional performance in service.

Daily Champion reports that the decision to provide electric motorcycles to deserving soldiers was a strategic move to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by personnel, while also underscoring the Division’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The beneficiaries of the noble gesture were within ranks, cutting across units and formation of the Army.

The symbolic presentation of electric motorcycles was held Wednesday at the 3 Division headquarters, Maxwell Kolbe Cantonment, Rukuba Barracks, Jos.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Commander Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH), Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar confirmed the initiative aligns with the current drive of the acting chief of Army staff, Lieut. Gen. Olufemi Oloyede which highlights the importance of sound administration and the welfare of troops.

He also acknowledged the initiative builds upon efforts initiated in 2022 under the leadership of the previous GOC, Major General AB Ibrahim, wherein deserving personnel were similarly rewarded.

According to the GOC, electric motorcycles which have a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour, can cover a distance of 100 km when fully charged for a period of 2 hours.

“It is both efficient and eco-friendly; and will serve as a sustainable mode of transportation within Maxwell Khobe Cantonment whilst helping to minimize the Division’s carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener Nigeria.

“To further achieve the objective of the initiative which amongst others includes reducing the cost of transportation to personnel within the cantonment, especially to work, a charging room has been constructed at the Headquarters where personnel could easily charge the electric motorcycles while at work”, he noted

The GOC further revealed the Division recently benefited from various interventions by Army Headquarters aimed at enhancing troops’ welfare, including the renovation and construction of new accommodations, the construction of new office complexes, and the provision of resources to enable personnel to effectively fulfill their duties.

“The initiative to present the electric motorcycle to the Division’s best-performing personnel is a further testament to the Acting Chief of Army Staff’s commitment to prioritizing troops’ welfare as always.”

He averred that the recognition of hard work to personnel would continue in phases in 3 Division as it has now been institutionalised based on the foundation laid by his predecessor.

He encouraged troops to maintain their dedication to service and excellence, adding that “hard work will be duly recognized and rewarded.

The GOC also rewarded Warrant Officer, Awo Umar who retired from active service, while Warrant Officer Fidelis Ibrahim on behalf of the electric motorcycles beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to the COAS and GOC for the rewards, saying it spurred them to redouble their efforts in service.

