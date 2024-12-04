Nigerians, Africans in Texas & across U.S. urges to support Bishop Paul Vincent’s Senate campaign for 2026!

Bishop (Col.) Paul N. Vincent, a renowned community leader, military chaplain, broadcaster, and author, has announced his candidacy for the United States Senate to represent Texas. Running as a Republican, Bishop Vincent is calling on Nigerians, Africans, and the broader immigrant community across Texas and the United States to rally behind his campaign, offering their support, advocacy, and votes as he aims to make history in the Senate.

Bishop Vincent, the President/CEO of Persistence Works TV Network and Publisher of Persistence Works Magazine, is a celebrated immigrant success story. From humble beginnings in Nigeria to a distinguished career in the U.S., he has become a symbol of hard work, resilience, and faith. His campaign embodies these values, with a platform centered on defending the U.S. Constitution, safeguarding religious liberty, protecting the Second Amendment, and championing military and veteran welfare.

“As an immigrant who has lived the American dream, I am committed to ensuring others have the same opportunities,” said Bishop Vincent. “My journey reflects the limitless possibilities available in this great nation, and I want to give back by serving Texans in the Senate.”

Bishop Vincent’s military career spans 16 years, during which he served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army Reserve and on active duty. He has earned numerous military honors, including the Army Commendation Medal, and made headlines for baptizing 55 U.S. soldiers in the River Jordan during a deployment.

His achievements extend beyond the military. Bishop Vincent has written 20 inspirational books, established a global TV network that reaches over 200 million viewers, and spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives supporting communities in need. He is also a highly educated leader with five advanced degrees, including an Executive Master’s in Public Administration from Golden Gate University.

Bishop Vincent’s campaign has struck a chord within the immigrant community, particularly among Nigerians and Africans, who see his candidacy as a testament to their contributions and potential in the U.S. Many community leaders are calling on Nigerians and Africans in Texas and across the nation to mobilize and support his campaign.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigerians and Africans in the U.S.,” said one supporter. “Bishop Vincent’s candidacy isn’t just about representation; it’s about giving a voice to our values and aspirations on a national stage. We must campaign, donate, and vote to ensure his victory.”

Bishop Vincent’s wife, Rev. Edith Vincent, and their daughter Sharon are also actively involved in the campaign, inspiring others with their story of perseverance and faith. The Vincent family, based in El Paso, Texas, is a shining example of what is possible with determination and divine guidance.

Nigerians and Africans in the U.S. are encouraged to take an active role in the campaign, whether by volunteering, spreading the word, or donating. Bishop Vincent’s Senate run is a call to action for the entire immigrant community to unite and make their voices heard in the U.S. political landscape.

For more information or to join the campaign, visit [Campaign Website Link].

Let us come together to support Bishop Paul Vincent and ensure his victory in this historic race for the U.S. Senate.

https://bishopvincentforsenate.nationbuilder.com

