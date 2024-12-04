MOSIEND Urges Tinubu to Sustain PINL’s Pipeline Surveillance Contract

•Hails Military in fight against oil theft

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has applauded pipeline surveillance company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), and the Nigerian Military for their efforts in their commitment and fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

The commendation by the group followed the massive increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production.

The group while commending the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), attributed the successes in the fight against oil theft to dedication of PINL’s community engagement model.

They appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to sustain the PINL’s pipeline surveillance contract for more achievements.

MOSIEND spokesperson, Comrade Charles Omusuku, at a press conference in Port Harcourt on yesterday said, “Pipeline vandalization, oil theft and illegal bunkering activities have long posed significant threats to our nation’s economy and the coastal livelihoods of millions in the oil-producing communities. This scourge has plagued our oil industry, resulting in significant revenue losses, environmental degradation, and insecurity within oil-producing communities.”

Omosuku noted that the partnership of PINL and the military in the fight against oil theft and sundry vices has played an indispensable role in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure.

He said, “The presence of the PINL and military taskforce in the creeks and waterways of the Niger Delta ensures that the menace of illegal bunkering and oil theft is curtailed to the barest minimum if not completely eradicated. Through advanced surveillance technologies, community engagement, and operational efficiency, PINL has curtailed to a large extent, cases of pipeline vandalization and illegal bunkering in Rivers, Abia and Imo States.

“The combined efforts of these stakeholders have yielded significant benefits, including reduction in oil theft that has translated into increased crude oil exports and revenue for the Federal Government, which are critical for national development and Nigeria has reclaimed its position as a major crude oil producer, thanks to the improved operational environment. It has also impacted positively in the reduction in environmental degradation, due to fewer cases of illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism, the ecological damage to the Niger Delta is being contained, setting the stage for long-term environmental restoration,” Omusuku said.

According to him, “the outstanding efforts of PINL, it’s commitment in addressing the long-standing issues of oil theft, illegal bunkering, we commend the proactive measures and strategic interventions implemented by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited and other partners, that has led to a remarkable turnaround in our fortunes.

“PINL, a Nigerian business concern has been innovative in strategic and operational excellence in pipeline surveillance and management. Their dedication to building a sustainable pipeline security framework is highly commendable. PINL’s approach, leveraging on top-notch technology and grassroots engagement, has recorded uninterrupted operations in the way of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) due to near zero infraction.

“As stakeholders and representatives of oil-producing communities, we particularly commend PINL for its inclusive approach in engaging oil-producing communities. The integration of local stakeholders in monitoring and protecting pipeline infrastructure has provided employment opportunities, empowered communities, and built trust, this model demonstrates the effectiveness of community-driven solutions in addressing national challenges while fostering peaceful coexistence.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the local communities, particularly the youths and traditional institutions, who have taken ownership of protecting their environment and urge them to continue to collaborate with PINL as it will attract benefits to the communities, empower residents through employment opportunities, skills development, and shared responsibility for pipeline security.

“PINL’s collaboration with host communities has seen interventions such as provision of portable water, relief materials to flood affected communities in Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa, medical outreach and skills acquisition as a means of youth engagement and sustainable economic empowerment, these actions have fostered a safer environment in oil-producing areas, reducing unrest and fostering stability.

“While we celebrate the lofty achievements of PINL, it is crucial to emphasize the need for continuity and long-term strategies we urge the Federal Government, NNPCL, and international partners to continue investing in cleaning up the damage environment caused by decades of operational failures by the companies, oil theft and pollution in the Niger Delta are and beyond,” Omusuku said.

National President of MOSIEND, Kennedy West, stressed the need for PINL’s surveillance contract “to be sustained.” He said that the company stands out in its operations “because of the model of community engagement, the model of community approach, making sure that the people and the community have a say, open their eyes and monitor these pipelines directly in their community. And that is the way to go.

“There are places in the creeks that the military cannot enter. There are places that a lot of people cannot enter because of a lot of traditional activities there. But the community and the youth can go there. And for years now, they have been very satisfied with what PINL is doing.

“So for us, we don’t have any other thing to say but to say that let the Federal Government continue to sustain the contract with PINL, that’s Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, so that it can also get more people on board,” West said.