Lagos to host Africa’s 72-hour non-stop shopping, entertainment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, has officially unveiled the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF) symbol.

Sanwo-Olu unveiled the LSF symbol at a brief ceremony, during a courtesy visit to his office in Lagos House, Ikeja, by the organisers and corporate sponsors of the festival.

Set to run from December 23rd to 25th, 2024, the Lagos Shopping Festival promises an extraordinary 72 hours of non-stop shopping and entertainment experience, to further establish the City’ position as Africa’s leading hub for commerce, creativity, and entertainment.

Welcoming the organisers and corporate sponsors of the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival to the Governor’s Office, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe narrated how by sheer happenstance, the Ministry had used a fair earlier organized in the month of April in conjunction with another private entity as a proof of concept to test the waters ahead of the Lagos Shopping Festival which is bigger in scope and scale.

He told the gathering comprising representatives of Zenith Bank Plc, Tolaram Group and Guinness Nigeria Plc how the sales recorded in a period of three days surpassed the N250 million sales threshold the organisers had never crossed.

“This is the power of partnership when the government collaborates with private entities. The result is always different,” Aregbe said.

While introducing the concept of the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF), the festival’s Director of Organisation and Logistics, Ms Damilola Pedro reminded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu how the Chain Reactions Africa team first did a conceptual presentation to him on a Saturday evening during the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2020.

“Mr. Governor, this project is your baby. It is one of the legacies you will be giving to Lagos. When we first presented the concept to you four years ago, we wanted to have it for seven days non-stop. But you counselled us to run the maiden edition over a period of three days first. We have been planning and refining the concept. Now is the time for us to join the league of other global cities such as Istanbul and Dubai.”

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked Chain Reactions Africa for incubating the idea and never giving up despite the many hurdles on the way.

“The movers of this great idea first approached me in 2020 during the Covid-19 like Damilola Pedro said. I was blown away when they made their first presentation to me. Then the third wave of covid hit us again. But since then, they have been relentless. The Lagos Shopping Festival is an idea whose time has come. This December, we will be joining the league of other global cities such as Istanbul and Dubai to stage our own shopping festival.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further described the Lagos Shopping Festival as more than an event saying “it is a convergence of commerce and entertainment. This festival will not only support local businesses and create opportunities but will also showcase the vibrant spirit of Lagos, making our state a beacon for tourism, commerce and entertainment in Africa,” said the governor.

The Governor further thanked the management of Chain Reaction Africa, Zenith Bank Plc, Tolaram Africa Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc for supporting the idea of a Lagos Shopping Festival that will become a value addition to the state’s tourism calendar and the overall efforts to grow the State’s GDP.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on Lagosians, visitors, and businesses to participate in the Lagos Shopping Festival, describing it as “a transformative event that will redefine December in Lagos this year and many years to come, offering something for everyone and bringing families, friends, Nigerians in Diaspora and Lagosians together in celebration.”

The unveiling ceremony featured remarks from corporate sponsors such as the CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc, whose contributions have been instrumental in bringing the festival to life. Speaking on the sideline of the event, Girish Sharma, CEO Guinness Nigeria Plc, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“Lagos is the commercial heartbeat of Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment capital, and the Lagos Shopping Festival captures its essence. We see opportunities in this initiative because it is a creative fusion of commerce and entertainment. This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering economic opportunities and supporting the nation’s vibrant entertainment industry.”

Sharma further said: “We are thrilled to support this groundbreaking event that brings together shopping and entertainment on an unprecedented scale. The Lagos Shopping Festival is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Lagos while driving commerce and helping the entertainment industry grow. You know, Guinness is the spirit of the party. So, some of our major brands will be at the festival to help people exhale as we wind up a very challenging year.”

The Lagos Shopping Festival will transform the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island into a dynamic space for shopping, live performances by top artistes, non-stop rave parties, and family-friendly attractions. Discounted shopping opportunities will provide affordability during the festive season, supporting local businesses and ensuring inclusivity for all.

The Lagos Shopping Festival is a flagship initiative supported by the Lagos State Government designed to promote economic and entertainment activities and consolidate the City’s positioning as a premium destination for business and leisure.

