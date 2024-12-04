Gunmen kill Lagos pastor in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a clergyman, Apostle Ranti Ige-Daniel, of the Royal Assembly Sanctuary, Lagos at Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Lagos-based cleric who reportedly hailed from Mopa, was abducted with three others last Thursday between Idofin and Makutu road, a few kilometres to Isanlu, the headquarters of the local government.

He was on a visit to the community on Tuesday last week to attend a revival crusade.

He was reportedly killed while on his way to another ceremony shortly after the end of the crusade programme at Isanlu in the evening.

A source, who pleaded anonymity said the hoodlums opened fire on the pastor’s car, when he ran into their barricade around 8:30 pm and they shot him dead instantly.

Thereafter, the gunmen reportedly left with the three occupants of his car, including a woman, believed to be his fiancée, into the bush.

The kidnappers later made telephone calls to the relations of the victims, asking for N10 million per person.

A source close to the deceased family said the pastor bled to death in the hands of his abductors while being ferried into the bush with the three other occupants of his car.

Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, who is close to the family of the deceased, Apostle Ige -Daniel confirmed the incident.

He said: “Your life was snatched in a dastardly manner with three other people still in the captivity of the terrorists”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2