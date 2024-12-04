FG reaffirms commitment to justice, criticizes ICC investigation of military

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal Government has restated its dedication to promoting justice and combating terrorism while voicing concerns over the prolonged investigation of its military by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on Monday at the 23rd Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute in The Hague, Netherlands, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasized Nigeria’s determination to address impunity and hold perpetrators of heinous crimes accountable.

The session, which runs from December 2 to 7, gathered member states to discuss global efforts in upholding justice.

In a statement issued by Kamarudeen Ogundele, the Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF, Fagbemi expressed concern over the ICC’s preliminary examination into alleged crimes in Nigeria, which has dragged on for 14 years.

He described the delay as disheartening for military personnel risking their lives to defend the nation against terrorism.

Fagbemi highlighted Nigeria’s commitment as a responsible state party to the Rome Statute, noting the country’s proactive steps in engaging with the ICC and ensuring accountability within its armed forces.

“The ICC is meant to act as a court of last resort, intervening only when national legal systems are unable or unwilling to address grave crimes. Nigeria does not fall under such a category,” he said.

The minister pointed to the establishment of an independent Special Investigative Panel by the National Human Rights Commission, which probed allegations of misconduct by the Nigerian military.

After eight months of investigation, the panel found no evidence to support claims of killings, torture, or recruitment of child soldiers.

Fagbemi affirmed that the military operations are governed by international humanitarian law, adding that mistakes during conflict are promptly investigated, and erring officers are held accountable through established court-martial systems.

He also highlighted the success of Nigeria’s six-month Demobilization, Deradicalization, and Reintegration (DDR) program, which has reintegrated 4,000 former Boko Haram combatants into society.

However, Fagbemi criticized what he termed the “predetermined stance” of the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor towards Nigeria’s armed forces.

He also warned against the activities of “apologists of terrorist groups,” who he claimed make unfounded allegations to undermine the military’s legitimate efforts.

In addition, Fagbemi urged all States Parties to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions, citing the devastating humanitarian impact of their use.

He also congratulated newly elected members of the Trust Fund for Victims’ Board of Directors, expressing confidence in their ability to fulfill their mandate.

“Nigeria stands firm with fellow States Parties in the shared commitment to ending impunity for the world’s most serious crimes. We fully support the work of the ICC and encourage those yet to accede to the Rome Statute to do so,” Fagbemi noted.

