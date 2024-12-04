December 4, 2024
Ekiti court remands lawyer, Farotimi for alleged defamation of Afe Babalola

by Peter Anayo0103

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate court on Wednesday remanded a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi over an alleged case of defamation against Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

 

Farotimi, who was arrested at his chamber in Lagos on Tuesday by officers from Ekiti State Police Command, was arraigned for allegedly publishing a book “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System where he alleged that Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the Judiciary and procured judgements in the supreme court.

 

Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University alleged that the book by Farotimi exposed him to hatred, contempt and ridicule and damaged his hard-earned career.

 

The suspect, Farotimi pleaded not guilty to all the sixteen count charges.

 

Police prosecutor, Samson Osun called for the remand of the suspect in prison custody pending further investigation and its outcome for the maintenance of security in the country.

 

Counsel to the defendant, Dayo Akeredolu opposed the remand call and pleaded with the court to admit the defendant to bail on very liberal terms and on self-recognition because the case at hand is bailable and the suspect is a known figure who is not constituting any threat .

 

He said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun remanded the suspect in prison custody and adjourned hearing till December 10.

 

