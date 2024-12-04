Coastal State Bill passes First Reading in Senate -Jimoh Ibrahim…….Insists the state should be created from Ondo State

... Ondo South can’t be part of proposed Ijebu State

A bill seeking creation of a coastal state out of the present Ondo State has scaled through the first reading at the Senate.

The bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim representing Ondo South Senatorial District is seeking constitutional amendment to allow creation of coastal state from Ondo State.

On Wednesday, the bill passed through the first reading on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim had sought for the creation of the coastal state to allow speedy development of the riverine communities in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

The bill, which had earlier passed through the first reading, on Wednesday passed on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Senator Ibrahim is sure the bill will scale through the second and third reading when presented in the next sitting of the Senate.

He insisted that the Coastal State should be created from the present Ondo State.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim vehemently opposed the alleged plan that Ondo Southern Senatorial District be part of the proposed Ijebu State.

He declared that Ondo Southern Senatorial District could never be part of the proposed Ijebu State.

For a better society