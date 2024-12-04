Cervical cancer elimination target: Summit honours champions, stakeholders, states, LGAs for impactful contributions

….says Nigeria close to target

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Nigeria has redoubled efforts to achieve the cervical cancer elimination threshold where a reduction of fewer than four cases per hundred thousand women would be attained by the turn of the century if all stakeholders sustain the present elimination efforts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative (CCEI) as the roadmap to cervical cancer elimination was also launched on the 17th of November 2020.

The initiative proposes that the world will achieve a cervical cancer elimination threshold of less the 4cases per 100,000 women by the turn of the century if every country achieves and sustains 3 targets of; 90% vaccination coverage of adolescent girls with the HPV vaccine between the ages of 9 to 14yrs, 70% screening of women with high-performance screening test by the age of 35yrs and 45yrs, and 90% of women with pre-invasive and invasive lesions of the cervix.

To that effect, significant progress has been made both at global and national levels towards achieving these targets.

The statement of the stakeholders’ summit on cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria (SSCCEN) Wednesday said the birth of the End Cervical Cancer Nigeria Initiative (ECCNI) was a direct impact of the launch of the cervical cancer elimination strategy.

Dr. Ishak Lawal, the executive director of the organization, in the statement, expressed optimism that Nigeria will join the league of countries that will be on the path to cervical cancer elimination.

He believed that massive progress could be made even without significant funding if stakeholders in cervical cancer advocacy in Nigeria could synergize their activities.

According to the statement, the stakeholders’ summit on cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria (SSCCEN) was conceptualized to promote collaboration between stakeholders in the cervical cancer advocacy space in Nigeria.

“It will provide a platform for cross-fertilization of ideas that will catalyze progress towards achieving cervical cancer elimination targets. Some of the specific objectives of the 2nd summit holding on the 5th and 6th of December are to develop a common framework for tracking activities contributing to Nigeria’s progress towards achieving cervical cancer elimination targets and develop strategies of scaling up best practices.

“Rewarding excellence is one of the strategies the summit has adopted for scaling up best practices. Hence, the Cervical Cancer Elimination Service Award (CCESA) was established to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to achieving cervical cancer elimination targets in Nigeria.

“The award’s maiden edition of the award will which will hold during the opening ceremony of the summit on the 5th of December at Chida Hotel will honor the contributions of 6 individuals and an organization who have positively impacted cervical cancer elimination efforts in Nigeria.

“The CCESA awardees for the are as follows; HE (Dr.) Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu will be honored with the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Ambassador for putting Nigeria on the global map on cervical cancer elimination, Dr.Ramatu Hassan will be honored as the National Coordinator who developed the first strategic plan for prevention and control of cancer of the cervix in Nigeria (2016-2020). Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Oloriegbe will be honored as the Chairman of the Senate committee of the 9th Assembly that ensured the successful kick start of the Cancer Health Fund, also Hon. (Dr.) Yusuf Tanko Sununu will be honored as the Chairman of the House Committee on healthcare services of the 9th assembly that ensured the successful kick start of the Cancer Health Fund (CHF), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the past executive director of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) under whose leadership HPV vaccine was successfully introduced into the expanded program on immunization (EPI) of the country, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of North-East Development Commission (NEDC) will be honored for his support for the establishment of North East Collaboration for Cervical Cancer Elimination (NE-C3E), lastly, but not the least, UNICEF-Nigeria will be honored for her significant role in the implementation of the first standalone stakeholders’ summit on cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria.

Subsequent CCESA editions will honor the best-performing state and local governments (LGA) that have made the most progress towards achieving the elimination targets. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for cervical cancer elimination targets will be tracked through a virtual cervical cancer elimination dashboard that will be hosted on the website of the summit.

“The dashboard will provide real-time data on the progress made by States, LGAs towards achieving cervical cancer elimination targets. The award will also honor contributions of individuals and NGOs towards achieving the elimination targets in Nigeria”, the statement said.

It further noted that: “The selection process for individuals and NGOs for subsequent CCESA will be rigorous and transparent. A committee of experts will review nominations based on the following criteria.

“Demonstrable impact: Nominees must have made significant contributions to the prevention and control of cervical cancer in Nigeria, resulting in measurable improvements in health outcomes.

Leadership and innovation: Nominees must have demonstrated leadership and innovation in their efforts to combat cervical cancer, including the development of new strategies, programs, or policies.

“Collaboration and partnership: Nominees must have demonstrated a commitment to collaboration and partnership, working with other stakeholders to achieve common goals in cervical cancer prevention and control.

The CCESA will hold annually during the opening ceremony of the stakeholders’ summit on cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria (SSCCEN) of the corresponding year”.

