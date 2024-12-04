Anglican Bishop of Lagos visits  Ikoyi Correctional facility, Kirikiri  in Lagos

From left: Synod Secretary, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Ven. Segun Ladeinde; the Provost of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina – The Very Rev’d. Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi FICAT; his wife (Mama Lagos), Mrs. Roseline Modupe Okupevi; Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Ven. Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya; the officer in charge of the Kirikiri female Correctional facility – CC (Mrs.) U. C. Diala; Associate Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), the Ven. Nathaniel Abayomi Oke and his Wife, Mrs. Florence Oke, during the episcopal visit of the Anglican Bishop of Lagos to the Female Custodial facility, Kirikiri, Lagos on December 2, 2024.

