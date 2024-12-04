December 4, 2024
Trending now

Anglican Bishop of Lagos visits  Ikoyi Correctional facility, Kirikiri  in Lagos

Cervical cancer elimination target: Summit honours champions, stakeholders, states, LGAs for impactful…

Nigerian content level hits 56% as Ministers, stakeholders hail NCDMB on developmental…

Nigerians, Africans in Texas & across U.S. urges to support Bishop Paul…

MOSIEND Urges Tinubu to Sustain PINL’s Pipeline Surveillance Contract

PNC forum: Nigeria invests over $450m in CNG says Ekperikpe Ekpo

PNC ’24: TotalEnergies, Chevron, Oando, Aradel assures divestment opportunities can facilitate  transfer…

Savannah Energy Provides 2024 Operational and Financial Updates, Outlines FY25 Plans for…

PenCom lifts ban on investment in commercial papers

We are committed to advancing Nigerian Content Bill to the next level-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Anglican Bishop of Lagos visits  Ikoyi Correctional facility, Kirikiri  in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0112

From left: Synod Secretary, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Ven. Segun Ladeinde; the Provost of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina – The Very Rev’d. Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi FICAT; his wife (Mama Lagos), Mrs. Roseline Modupe Okupevi; Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Ven. Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya; the officer in charge of the Kirikiri female Correctional facility – CC (Mrs.) U. C. Diala; Associate Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), the Ven. Nathaniel Abayomi Oke and his Wife, Mrs. Florence Oke, during the episcopal visit of the Anglican Bishop of Lagos to the Female Custodial facility, Kirikiri, Lagos on December 2, 2024.

From left: Synod Secretary, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Ven. Segun Ladeinde; the Provost of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina – The Very Rev’d. Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi FICAT; his wife (Mama Lagos), Mrs. Roseline Modupe Okupevi; Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) – The Ven. Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya; the officer in charge of the Kirikiri female Correctional facility – CC (Mrs.) U. C. Diala; Associate Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), the Ven. Nathaniel Abayomi Oke and his Wife, Mrs. Florence Oke, during the episcopal visit of the Anglican Bishop of Lagos to the Female Custodial facility, Kirikiri, Lagos on December 2, 2024.

 

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Local Contractors Summit – Empowering local contractors for Nat’l development, bridging gaps , building partnerships, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 5,2024

Editor

Women in Mgt ,Business , Public Service ,23rd Annual conference held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO