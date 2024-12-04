12 die in Yobe auto crash

No fewer than 12 persons lost their lives in a fatal auto crash on Baimari – Geidam Road in Yobe.

Mr. Livinus Yilzoom, the Sector Commander of, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRCN) in the state, confirmed the deaths in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesday.

According to him, the accident occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday, when a Howo truck ran into a bus with registration number BAU 124 YF near Chelluri village.

He said 12 passengers in the bus were burnt to death after the vehicle burst into flames.

“Preliminary investigation revealed road obstruction by the HOWO truck as the immediate cause, while excessive speed and overload by the driver of the bus (Sharan), as the remote causes of the road crash,” Yilzoom said.

He advised motorists to avoid night journeys, especially during the harmattan, noting that poor visibility was a major cause of accidents in the season.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2