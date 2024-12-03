Xmas : People’s Club urges Soludo to beef up security, inducts 30 members

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Irked by the spate of insecurity in Anambra State, the National President, People’s Club of Nigeria, High Chief Joe Ilonzo, has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to beef up security especially at this festive period.

He made the urge during the induction of 30 new members into the Onitsha branch of People’s Club of Nigeria located along limca road, Odume layout Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Frowning at the current insecurity situation in the state, High Chief Ilonzo, admitted that the governor is uplifting the face of the state infrastructurally but urged him to increase the security situation now that the people will come back for Christmas/New year celebration.

On the intra club crisis rocking the club he said that it was all over stating that he is in control since after the court cleared the air on who is the authentic National President of the club.

Contributing, the legal Adviser to the club, Barr. Jideofor Okongwu, added that little problem sometimes experience is that the opposition that was defeated in court will in the absence of the President, Ilonzo, storm the club and harass the staff.

“When they notice that the President is around they run away. These people kicked out by court are still giving little problem in the absence of President Ilonzo. But when President is around they run away,” he disclosed.

He commended Governor Soludo for his infrastructural development of the state but pleaded to him to beef up security now that Christmas festivity is around the corner.

In his own contribution, the club branch chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ezeh, expressed satisfaction with the induction of 30 new members saying that the club has written its name in the sand of time.

“We have criteria for accepting people into the club. We screen and know if one is free from all manners of crime and must be one of sterling quality. It is not a place for irresponsible people but people who have honour,” he stated.

He wished his members a happy Christmas and prosperous new year even as he called on Governor Soludo to ensure the safety of lives and property this festive period.

Earlier, an executive member, Chief Ifeanyichukwu H. Onyemobi, reiterated that peace must reign in the club stating that Ilonzo remains the National President of the club.

He expressed satisfaction that the club has been improving both in numerical strength and infrastructure and urged the members not to relent in their support for Ilonzo who he described as man of the people.