Tragedy: Customs officer, wife, four children die in Osun midnight fire

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Residents of Olowopoku area of Ede, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following a tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of six family members, including a Customs officer, Tijani Kabiru, attached to the Oyo/Osun Command, his wife, and four children.

Daily Champion gathered that tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

It was learnt that the victims were asleep when the fire which originated from a solar panel installed in the house razed the building.

A source in the area simply identified as Felix narrated that, “The fire started around 2:09 am from the roof of the house. An electric spark from the solar panel attached to the roof caused the fire.

“One of the children, a 13-year-old was reading when the fire started, he ran to the father’s room he realised that his father and other family members were weak due to the emission of smoke. He ran out of the house to call for help. It was difficult for residents of the house to access the house due to the security of the house like electric barbed wires and strong doors among others.

“We informed the Fire Service men around 3:10 am. But before they arrived at the scene, Tijani, his wife, and four children were burnt to death.”

Confirming the incident the Public Relations Officer of Osun State Fire Service, Dekunle Ibraheem noted that bodies of the victims has been handed over to operatives of the A’s Division of Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “It is true that one Tijani, a Customs officer, his wife and four children were burnt to death. Only one of them escaped the scene. Their bodies were handed over to the men of A’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force.”