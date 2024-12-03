Tinubu’s Tax Reforms ‘ll tackle elite recklessness- Bishop Kukah

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah, has given a nod for the tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly, noting that they have the potential to curb the recklessness of elites in the country.

The clergyman gave his backing during a live programme on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu had transmitted the tax reform bills to the lawmakers aimed at revolutionizing tax administration in the country.

The bills have sparked controversy since their introduction and also faced opposition from lawmakers, governors, and notable political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

However, Kukah expressed optimism, describing the reforms as a step towards better fiscal management and a remedy for financial mismanagement in the country.

He stressed that effective reforms are essential to set Nigeria on a path to sustainable progress.

“Nigeria is a very energetic country with people who are exceptionally gifted and always ready to excel. However, our challenge lies in the inability of states to create platforms that harness the energy, vision, and competing narratives of their citizens. This lack of structure often results in violence,” he said.

Kukah added, “I am excited because this conversation offers an opportunity to address and end financial recklessness. It is ironic that Nigerians, despite living in a richly endowed country, find themselves spectators to the rascality and irresponsibility of the elites who mismanage our resources.

“These reforms should help transform the narrative and ensure the efficient management of our resources. I am hopeful that this marks the beginning of a long journey towards fiscal responsibility and the development of the nation we all aspire to build.”