Senate confirms appointment of Oluyede as COAS

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Senate on Tuesday at plenary confirmed Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff, COAS.

The approval by the Red Chamber followed the consideration of the report of its Committee on Army, chaired by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC Katsina Central) on the appointment during plenary.

Presenting the report, Senator Yar’Adua said the committee had on November 26 screened General Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff and found him worthy of appointment as the substantive COAS having met the criteria to occupy the exalted office.

All the senators in attendance gave their nod for his appointment during the consideration of the report at the Committee of the Whole.

In his remarks after the confirmation of appointment, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio expressed confidence that with Lt. General Oluyede as the Army Chief, the rising cases of insecurity caused by the criminal activities of terrorists and bandits in the country would be abated within a short period of time.

While congratulating the new COAS, he prayed unto God for continued repose of the soul of his predecessor, the late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja who died recently.

President Bola Tinubu had last week asked the Senate to screen and confirm Lieutenant General Oluyede as the substantive COAS.

Tinubu, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary last Tuesday, said his request for confirmation of the Army Chief is in accordance with provisions of Section 218 (2)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

In the letter, the President said he appointed Lieutenant General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff because of his experience and diligence, describing him as an officer who has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and unity of the country.

President Tinubu had appointed Gen Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who formerly occupied the position.