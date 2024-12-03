Remita Sponsors 2024 CeBIH Annual Conference, Advancing Collaboration and Innovation in Nigeria’s Payment Ecosystem

As a trusted leader in payment innovation for over two decades, Remita is set to play a pivotal role at the 2024 Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) Annual Conference. With the theme “Payment System Vision 2030: Navigating Contemporary Issues in Driving Future Growth”, this year’s event underscores the progress, challenges, and opportunities within Nigeria’s payment ecosystem as it aligns with the ambitious PSV 2030 agenda.

In the fast-paced world of digital payments, trust, innovation, and collaboration remain cornerstones of progress. These principles define Remita’s legacy and continue to shape its forward-looking initiatives. At the CeBIH Annual Conference, Remita will showcase its expertise and vision through two key contributions: an engaging Exhibition, offering attendees hands-on interaction with its cutting-edge payment solutions, and a compelling keynote address by Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita, titled “Payment System Vision 2030: Driving Actualization Through Effective Collaboration.”

The presentation will provide valuable insights into the synergy between innovation and strategic partnerships in achieving the PSV 2030 objectives. Mr. Atanda will explore industry challenges and emphasize Remita’s pivotal role in driving collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers to build a more inclusive and sustainable payment ecosystem.

As a trusted partner to businesses and institutions across the public and private sectors, Remita has been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that redefine efficiency and adaptability in the payments landscape. At our exhibition, attendees will experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies designed to streamline payments, enhance transparency, and foster seamless collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

“As one of Nigeria’s foremost payment companies, Remita’s participation in this premier event underscores its unwavering commitment to empowering the financial ecosystem. “At a time when collaboration is paramount, our exhibition and keynote demonstrate our proactive approach to driving industry transformation. By fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging our technological edge, we are not only contributing to the realization of PSV 2030 but also reinforcing why all stakeholders can bank on us,” remarked Mr. Atanda.

The CeBIH Annual Conference stands as a pivotal forum for shaping the future of the financial industry-a platform where practitioners and regulators converge to bridge policy gaps, exchange groundbreaking strategies, and chart a unified course forward. Remita’s active participation in this year’s event underscores its unwavering mission to empower individuals and institutions to achieve more by revolutionizing payment processes.

Rooted in innovation and collaboration, Remita continues to be a driving force, equipping Nigeria’s financial institutions to overcome challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and redefine the possibilities within the payment ecosystem.

Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) is a payments company on a mission to empower everyone everywhere to do more by simplifying payments. As a premier provider of payment solutions, Remita empowers individuals, businesses, governments, financial institutions, and fintechs to do more by offering a wide range of payment products and services across Nigeria and Africa. With a steadfast commitment to simplifying financial transactions and delivering innovative solutions, Remita has become an essential partner for businesses aiming to optimise their financial operations.