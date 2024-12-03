Remains Of Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno Laid To Rest Amid Flurry Of Tributes.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

According to Wikipedia, tribute is acknowledgement of gratitude, respect or admiration for a person, dead or alive accompanied with gifts. In this context, uncountable numbers were poured out as the remains Of Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, the wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, were committed to the mother earth last Friday at her husband’s country home, IKOT Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium. Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Dr Patience Eno sadly passed away on September 26, 2024, after a brief illness. Since the news of her untimely demise broke out like a thunder bolt, the mail box of her husband, His Excellency Pastor Dr Umo Eno had been inundated with influx of tributes and condolences from prominent Nigerians from all walks of life, investigations reveal.

Among those that thronged the sleepy village of IKOT Ekpene Udo to offer their tributes in persons at funeral, amid the myriad sympathizers included the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

The burial ceremony, which took the form of a presidential political rally, as earlier stated took place at the governor’s country home in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium LGA, Akwa Ibom State, with numerous dignitaries including governors from various states in attendance.

In his tribute, Governor Umo Eno remembered his late wife as his anchor, saying she was the one who could tell him what was right and wrong.

Governor Umo Eno described his late wife as his prayer partner, counselor, cheerleader, best critic, home maker, and permanently smiling. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigerians for their condolences and support during this difficult time.

Vice President Shettima represented by wife, Hajia Nana Shettima, praised the late Mrs. Eno for her humanitarian support to vulnerable and underprivileged Nigerians.

Hajia Shettima described her as a beacon of faith, compassion, and women’s transformative leadership, praising her invaluable contributions to society and her exemplary role as a silent yet profound leader in NIGERIA.

Governors from various states, included Sim Fubara of Rivers, Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodima of Imo, and Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, also attended the funeral to pay their respects.

The wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, who spoke on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and wives of state governors, described the deceased as a woman of great faith who deserves to be celebrated.

Other political juggernauts, including the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, described Mrs. Eno as a “rare gem” who demonstrated exceptional love, care, and compassion to humanity.

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, praised Mrs. Eno’s commitment to the well-being of the less privileged, saying her legacy would continue to inspire generations.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State eulogized Mrs. Eno as a “woman of substance” who left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched.

Religious Leaders were not left out of the flurry of tributes. The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye described Mrs. Eno as a devout Christian who served the Lord with all her heart.

The Catholic Bishop of Ikot Ekpene Diocese praised Mrs. Eno’s exemplary Christian life, saying she was a shining example of a true follower of Christ.

Tributes also poured from Women Organizations. Opening the floodgate was the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) who praised Mrs. Eno’s contributions to the empowerment of women and the less privileged while the deputy Governor, Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, praised Mrs. Eno’s selfless service to humanity, saying her legacy would live on.

The Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area described Mrs. Eno as a “true daughter of the soil” who demonstrated exceptional love and care for her people as Obong of Calabar whose condolence message was delivered on his behalf, praised Mrs. Eno’s contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

In the same vein, promoters of skilled and unskilled education also took their turn with the management of Maurid Polytechnic describing Mrs. Eno as a “pillar of support” to the institution while the Students’ Union Government of the University of Uyo in a message of their tribute praised Mrs. Eno’s commitment to education and youth development.

The Golden Initiative for All (GIFA), pet project of the deceased, described her as a “visionary leader” who dedicated her life to empowering women and the less privileged, while the Nigerian Red Cross Society praised her for humanitarian work and commitment to serving humanity.