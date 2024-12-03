Police IG orders investigation into alleged Police brutality

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of police culpability during the Aug. 1 #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the move was in response to a report by Amnesty International accusing the Nigeria Police Force of culpability in the death, arrest, and use of excessive force on protesters.

According to Adejobi, the investigation aims to identify any deviations from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement.

“Commissioners of Police in the affected states have been directed to submit detailed reports within one week.

“The Nigeria Police Force has maintained that it operated within established rules of engagement, providing security for peaceful protesters throughout the protest.”

The police spokesman described the allegations by Amnesty International as unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with reports from affected police commands.

Adejobi emphasised that the police did not fire live ammunition or cause the death of any protester.

He stated that officers demonstrated professionalism and adherence to constitutional and international standards, in spite of being subjected to attacks and injuries.

The investigation’s findings will be crucial in determining the next course of action.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights, promoting the rule of law, and improving operational standards