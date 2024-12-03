24.2 C
Lagos
December 3, 2024
Trending now

Xmas : People’s Club urges Soludo to beef up security, inducts 30…

Anambra : Council chairman, ASMATA PG commiserate former NCP Guber candidate over…

Over 2,000 graduates emerge from Lagos Technical Colleges

NPC boss reiterates commitment to boost productivity, create jobs across Nigeria.

Judges, lawyers urged to uphold rule of law amid judicial challenges

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 3, 2024

Atiku support group urges Tinubu on INEC’s reform

Police IG orders investigation into alleged Police brutality

After 4months in darkness, TCN to restore electricity in Bayelsa in 48hrs…

Tragedy: Customs officer, wife, four children die in Osun midnight fire

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police IG orders investigation into alleged Police brutality

by Editor05

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of police culpability during the Aug. 1 #EndBadGovernance protests.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the move was in response to a report by Amnesty International accusing the Nigeria Police Force of culpability in the death, arrest, and use of excessive force on protesters.

According to Adejobi, the investigation aims to identify any deviations from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement.

 

“Commissioners of Police in the affected states have been directed to submit detailed reports within one week.

 

“The Nigeria Police Force has maintained that it operated within established rules of engagement, providing security for peaceful protesters throughout the protest.”

The police spokesman described the allegations by Amnesty International as unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with reports from affected police commands.

 

Adejobi emphasised that the police did not fire live ammunition or cause the death of any protester.

 

He stated that officers demonstrated professionalism and adherence to constitutional and international standards, in spite of being subjected to attacks and injuries.

 

The investigation’s findings will be crucial in determining the next course of action.

 

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights, promoting the rule of law, and improving operational standards

Related posts

WUF12: Nigeria explores strategic housing development partnership with India

Editor

How I escaped being killed over my Father’s Published Cartoons

Peter Anayo

Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO