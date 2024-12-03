Over 2,000 graduates emerge from Lagos Technical Colleges

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Not less than 2,000 students from the five Government Technical Colleges in Lagos State on Monday graduated as skilled professionals at the Year 2024 Graduation of Technical College students.

Speaking during the graduation coordinated by the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), at De-Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration’s is committed to more collaboration with captains of industries, private sectors and artisans to create employment opportunities for students who acquired skills from LASTVEB.

Sanwo-Olu urged the graduates to look beyond the present challenges and strive for excellence using the skills garnered to compete favourably with their global counterparts in various vocational skills.

He said, “Today, we celebrate not just the academic and technical achievements of over 2,000 graduates but also the remarkable potential they represent for the future of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“The significance of technical and vocational education cannot be overstated. Institutions like LASTVEB equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that meet the demands of an evolving economy. Across trades such as engineering, construction, ICT, business, and the creative arts, our graduates have acquired the tools not just to participate in the workforce but to transform it through innovation and dedication.

“This achievement aligns perfectly with our administration’s commitment under the Education and Technology pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda. By investing in the skills and capabilities of our youth, we are building the foundation for a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant society.

“Beyond these individual accomplishments, technical and vocational education drives community development, reduces unemployment, and ensures our graduates are competitive globally. For instance, technical education has been shown to increase graduation rates, improve employability, and foster entrepreneurship. Many of our graduates today will step into the world as job creators, while others will fill critical roles in high-demand industries, bolstering Lagos State’s economic standing both nationally and internationally.

“This event also underscores the importance of collaboration between government, industries, and educational institutions. Through our partnerships, we have been able to ensure that the curriculum remains aligned with current industry standards and that our students receive hands-on, experiential learning.”

Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating the graduating students, urged them to use their skills for societal transformation.

He said, “As you step into the next phase of your lives, remember that your skills are powerful tools—not only for personal success but for societal transformation.

“I congratulate all our graduates and thank the management and staff of LASTVEB, parents, and stakeholders for their tireless contributions to this achievement. Together, we are shaping a future where technical education is celebrated and valued as a cornerstone of sustainable development.”

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Tolani Alli-Balogun, urged the graduating students to think deeply, aim higher and strive for excellence in their career path and help in stimulating the economic growth of the country, noting that no nation develops without an adequate and robust technical education for advancement of skills, knowledge development.

“I know that turning your dreams into reality is not always easy. It requires hard work, dedication, and perseverance. It demands that you be focused, disciplined, and committed to your goals. It necessitates that you be willing to take risks, to face your fears and overcome them, and to push beyond your comfort zones.

“Our ever-dedicated, amiable Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has created leverage through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Ministry of Wealth Creation to further empower you to greater heights in your career path. So that you can fit into the labour market, be self-employed, and eventually become employers of labour,” the commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Ms. Moronke Azeez, noted that Sanwo-olu’s administration is tackling unemployment challenges through different initiatives, producing skilled technicians for technical development to create more employment for youths and make them self-reliant.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Miss Daniella Okpako, thanked Lagos State Government for its unwavering commitment in advancing technical education in the State and advocated scholarship for deserving students to further their education and build on the skills acquired.

During the event, David Uchendu, who majored in Mechanical Engineering Craft Practice from Government Technical College, Ikotun, emerged as Best Overall, while Daniel Salami from Government Technical College, Agidingbi, who studied Instrument Mechanic Works emerged as Best in Innovation.

Ifeoma Abalogun, from Government Technical College, Epe, who majored in Painting and Decoration, and Daniel Okpako, who studied Blocklaying, Bricklaying and Concreting from Government Technical College, Ikotun, were also honoured as Best Female in Construction.

Benedict Wisdom (Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works), Oluwapelumi Adedeji (Garment Making), Babatunde Boyejo (Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works), Moyosore Odofin (Instrument Mechanic Works), and Grace Arebisola (Garment Making) were also recognised as Best Students from the five Government Technical Colleges in Ado-Soba, Agidingbi, Epe, Ikorodu and Ikotun respectively.