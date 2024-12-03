NPC boss reiterates commitment to boost productivity, create jobs across Nigeria.

My AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, has reiterated his commitment to transform the agency into a powerhouse for cultivating and leverage ideas and partnerships to boost productivity and create jobs across Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of ideas and partnerships as key drivers to overcoming Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

The NPC boss noted that under his leadership, the NPC would collaborate with government agencies, international organizations, NGOs, and other partners to promote a culture of productivity and create sustainable jobs that engage Nigerian youths in meaningful economic activities, fostering economic growth and improving living conditions for citizens.

NPC Director General made the remarks during a recent media parley in Abuja organized by the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and supported by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress Nigeria (TUC), and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

“At NPC, our commitment aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda of growing Nigeria’s GDP to $1 trillion by 2027 and creating decent jobs for citizens. We are working with industries, SMEs, and all levels of government to implement cutting-edge productivity solutions,” Dr. Dan Agundi stated.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at reducing youth unemployment without relying on government funding. Through partnerships with Sicilsaldo Contracting Nigeria Limited and Accolade Dynamics, over 300,000 Nigerian youths are set to gain training and job placement opportunities in fields such as industrial pipefitting and artificial intelligence. He noted.

“We have signed agreements with Sicilsaldo for industrial skills training and job placements, and with Accolade Dynamics to onboard 200,000 NYSC members onto an AI platform. This will equip youths with the skills required to meet global job market demands,” Dan Agundi explained.

He also noted his agency’s efforts at addressing food security and unemployment. “The Centre launched an innovative Aquaponics and Greenhouse Technology Empowerment Programme aimed at training over 100,000 youths in modern agricultural practices.” He said.

Additionally, he revealed that the NPC has partnered with IMD to analyze 340 productivity indicators. This collaboration provides benchmarks to guide policymakers in enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness and driving economic development.

Also, he hinted that through Productivity and Quality Improvement Programme (P&QIP), the NPC is helping organisations improve efficiency and quality. “In just five months, P&QIP initiatives have benefited businesses like TRT Aredo Furniture, Tailors Association of Nigeria, and Sir Dick & A. Limited, training hundreds of workers in productivity-enhancing skills,” the DG said.

The Director General also revealed that NPC’s outreach extends to educational institutions with a productivity mentoring program launched across the FCT and 19 states. Over 50,000 students have been mentored, and productivity clubs are being established to instill innovation and excellence among the youth. “Our Unity Robot project, involving 10,000 kids, is designed to foster a ‘can-do’ spirit and productivity mindset in the next generation,” Dan Agundi revealed.

The NPC also implemented Productivity Awareness Lectures in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service. He told journalists at the parley. “Over 50 deputy directors have undergone training, while partnerships with NEPC and AIG-Imokhuede Foundation are enhancing skills across public and private sectors.” “Our landmark survey on implementing a Productivity-Linked Wage System (PLWS) in the public sector was conducted to promote a performance-based culture and enhance civil service efficiency.” He added.

He also spoke about NPC’s strategic alliances the international organisations such as the Japan Productivity Centre, Asian Productivity Organization, and UNIDO, which he said have facilitated staff training abroad, ensuring the adoption of global best practices.

Dan Agundi also acknowledged addressing low staff morale upon his assumption of office. “We revamped the welfare scheme to support health, retirement, and transportation needs. Today, staff engagement is at an all-time high,” he noted.

“Infrastructural upgrades at the NPC headquarters were achieved without government funds, leveraging corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Centre also procured new project vehicles and enhanced office facilities to boost productivity.” He noted

On the projects ahead, Dr. Dan Agundi outlined plans to digitize NPC’s processes, acquire a corporate headquarters, and amend the agency’s enabling Act to position it for greater impact. “My vision is to make the NPC one of the best productivity organizations in Africa and ensure productivity becomes a household word in Nigeria.”

He said that through innovation and partnerships, the NPC is in the era of transformative positioning as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in Nigeria.