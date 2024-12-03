NNPP Chieftain Ajadi congratulates new NUJ President……Urges Yahaya to combat quackery in profession

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has joined other eminent Nigerians in congratulating Alhassan Yahaya on his election as the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the just-concluded 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference.

The delegates’ conference which drew leaders of journalism profession across the country was held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on November 27, 2024.

Ajadi also congratulates other newly-elected members of the NUJ Executive.

It would be recalled that last Wednesday in Owerri, Alhassan Yahaya scored 436 votes to defeat Dele Atunbi with 97 votes and Muhammed Garuba with 39 votes.

Ambassador Ajadi in a statement yesterday praised the NUJ for organizing a rancour-free election at the conference.

He said Yahaya’s overwhelming victory at the election was a testament to the NUJ members’ confidence in his leadership qualities.

Ambassador Ajadi also praised the Oyo NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola, who led Yahaya’s campaign towards the election, saying Babalola and his team did a thorough and painstaking campaign that led Yahaya to a landslide victory.

He added that Yahaya’s experience, particularly as the former deputy president of the Union, will be useful as he pilots the affairs of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The Ogun State born politician, however, charged the new Executive Members of the NUJ led by Yahaya to ensure that the NUJ continue to fulfill its constitutional roles with a renewed patriotic passion, aligned with the vision and efforts of the founding fathers of journalism in Nigeria.

Ambassador Ajadi further said in the statement:”May I also reminds you that you are coming in as NUJ leader at this critical time that the journalism profession is being infiltrated by fake and untrained hands.

“As NUJ President, I encourage you and your executive members to address malpractices within the industry. I expect your tenure to reflect a strengthened commitment towards upholding journalism ethics. I wish you and your team a successful and impactful term in office”.

