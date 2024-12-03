Nigeria, S/Africa must unite to lead Africa’s transformation – Tinubu

.As Pretoria, relaxes visa rules for Nigerian tourists, business people

President Bola Tinubu has called for the Nigeria-South Africa strategic partnership to become a model of leadership, economic integration and shared prosperity for the African continent.

Tinubu said this at the opening of the 11th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) on Tuesday in Cape Town.

He urged both countries to overcome what he called “irritants” that hindered their collaboration and focus on transforming Africa’s global image, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

The Nigerian leader, who co-chaired the presidential BNC with his South African counterpart, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the continent’s two largest economies and its potential to redefine the global perception of the continent.

He also urged South Africa to champion Africa’s interests during its current G20 presidency, reiterating Nigeria’s aspiration to join the bloc alongside South Africa and the African Union.

“The continent looks up to us; we cannot afford to fail it.

“We need to leverage the potential of this partnership to strengthen economic, political, business-to-business, as well as people-to-people relationships between the two countries, bearing in mind the tremendous benefits it promises.

“Our successes will change the negative narratives of seeing Africa as a country perpetually mired in poverty and conflict and with their leaders unable to offer the kind of transformational leadership the continent deserves,” he stated.

Regarding the achievements under the BNC framework, established 25 years ago, President Tinubu said despite many setbacks, over 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were in operations.

He, however, stressed the need for actionable implementation of agreements.

“Let us not count our successes by the number of MoUs and agreements signed.

“They will be mere papers until we implement them in spirit and letters. This is the job of our senior officials, and I must implore them to redouble their efforts in this regard,” he said.

Recognising the continent’s youth as its most valuable resource, President Tinubu called for closer ties to harness the potential of young people in both nations.

“Beyond natural resources, our most precious resource is the huge youth population in both countries.

“These young people represent the future. They are the demography that must be tended to and invested in, as well as skills and potentials harvested for development.

“My administration has built an inclusive government in which young people are now in charge of some of the key sectors of the economy, believing the future for them starts now.

“Let us connect Nigerian and South African Youth and leverage their potential for development,” President Tinubu stated.

Tinubu acknowledged that South African companies such as MTN and Multichoice had made significant inroads into the Nigerian market.

Similarly, he said Nigerian businesses like Dangote Group and Access Bank had extended their presence in South Africa.

“But that is not enough. I cannot pretend that all has gone satisfactorily well. We can identify the gaps and challenges, including persistent irritants in our relations, and deal with them appropriately. This is the real essence of the BNC.

“Together, we can act as engines of economic integration and development in our respective sub-regions as well as on the continent,” he said.

The Nigerian leader proposed joint action on mining to tackle illegal mining and enhance professional capacity development.

“Our natural resources are supposed to be mined for the betterment of our people. However, there seems to be a concerted effort flowing in the opposite direction.

“Throughout Africa, illegal mining is not only robbing our nations of precious income, which could foster development.

“Sponsored by powerful outside forces, such mining is fomenting strife, servitude, poverty, environmental degradation and undermining the writ of legitimate government,” he said.

He warned that inland piracy would not be allowed to become a scourge to the African continent.

According to him, South Africa and Nigeria should and must take the lead in placing this issue before the global community and in resolving it for the good of the continent and its people.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s support for South Africa during the dark days of apartheid, Tinubu described it as a historic responsibility discharged with pride and responsibility.

“As was expected, our efforts put Nigeria on a collision course with some powerful countries. Nigeria is proud to have shared the burdens of her brothers in South Africa during such critical times.

“This is the essence of brotherhood we seek for this continent: to stay side by side, shoulder to shoulder for liberation, discrimination and democratic good governance in support of the best and legitimate aspirations of the people.

“Just as we stood with you, we shall always remember how South Africa was with us at critical moments of our struggle against military rule,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said the State is ready to partner with Bulgaria in agriculture, food security, commerce and other critical areas for the benefit of the citizens.

The Governor spoke during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Nigeria, Mr Yanko V. Yordanov, at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Governor said Lagos, a former capital of Nigeria, has a long history with Bulgaria, and the State Government will advance conversation to improve the mutually beneficial relationship.

“We know that agriculture and food security are very critical to every country right now. We have seen a lot of global disruption; there have been a lot of logistic nightmares in Europe and other parts of the world. So, we all need to be able to think outside of the box on how we can efficiently utilize our input and expected output from our food security initiatives.

“We have a massive logistics hub that we are building that we believe will help to safely keep Lagos on the map of regions and cities that are not just paying lip service to food security. Let us see how we can further develop the partnership between Bulgaria and Lagos on agriculture,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling business environment and ease of business for any country willing to invest in Lagos State, added that the State Government is ready to advance conversation in business, trade and investment.

He also promised to support the Nigerian-Bulgarian Business Council when it becomes fully operational. “The Nigerian-Bulgarian Business Council is long overdue, and it is something that we will love to support and encourage whenever that Council is given life. We will always want to support and encourage such a business council.

“There are things we can develop further. I am hoping that your tenure and time as the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria will further deepen the relationship between the two countries, and it will grow on a mutually beneficial basis,” the Governor said.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador, Mr Yordanov, said his country is interested in engaging and seeking partnership with Lagos for more cooperation, noting that Bulgaria is willing to partner with Lagos on agriculture and food security.

He said Bulgaria, which already had a good relationship with Lagos State, is willing to deepen investments in trade and development, football, aviation, cosmetics, and many other projects.

“We are making very good progress in establishing the Nigerian-Bulgarian Business Council that would be headed by a renowned Lagosian, and there would be a reciprocal organisation in Bulgaria, which will be the Nigerian-Bulgarian Business Council. We can also focus further on agriculture and security. We are interested in establishing bigger cooperation with Lagos State,” he said.