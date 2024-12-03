Niger Delta youths urged to seize opportunities in oil and gas Industry for self-reliance and entrepreneurship

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Nigerian youths, especially those from the Niger Delta region, have been urged to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available in the oil and gas industry to become self-reliant and entrepreneurial.

This advice was shared during the Practical Nigerian Content Forum (PNC) 2024 Youth Forum, held at the Harold Dappa Biriye Hall, Government House Annex, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The theme for this year’s forum, “Empowering the Future: Unlocking Opportunities in the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Sector,” marked the 13th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content Forum.

Addressing the youths, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe, who was represented by the General Manager of Capacity Building at NCDMB, Barr. Segun Olugbenga, explained that the purpose of the forum was to mentor the youth and help them harness the opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

Engr. Ogbe emphasized, “Our mandate is to develop human capacity and material capabilities within the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This year’s theme highlights our commitment to introducing the youth of the Niger Delta to the opportunities in this sector.”

He further stated, “Just a few weeks ago, we partnered with LNG to organize the Nigerian Content Capacity Development Basic Training Programme for 331 young graduates. This initiative was successfully carried out by the Board. The training covers various fields, including engineering, welding and fabrication, marine services, and quality management systems. We are also collaborating with the Industrial Training Fund to provide further training for youth.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, expressed confidence that the discussions at the forum would open up new opportunities within the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board.

The first lecture, titled “Sustainable Peace in the Niger Delta and the Development of Nigeria,” was delivered by Zik Gbemre, a social justice advocate and campaigner for good governance. Gbemre emphasized that only good governance could guarantee peace and sustainable development. He argued that one of the key factors for achieving peace is for the government to be responsive to the needs of the people. This includes providing essential infrastructure such as roads, hospitals, and food security, while ensuring human rights and fair elections. “The government must enable the poor to afford the basic necessities of life,” he stated.

Gbemre criticized the situation in the Niger Delta, where instead of development, there is widespread insecurity, mass poverty, underdevelopment, corruption, environmental degradation, hunger, and limited opportunities for self-development. He added, “The larger government does not provide us with what is commensurate with what we contribute to the national economy.”

He concluded by stressing that peace cannot be achieved without justice and called for a system of engagement that allows government agencies to interact with people at the community level.

The second lecture, on “Skills Development and Capacity Building for Young Professionals,” was delivered by Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth Development. He highlighted that the lack of access to information is a barrier preventing many from fully benefiting from local content opportunities. Nimizigha emphasized the importance of youth involvement in the marine industry, which holds significant potential for career growth.

He described the youth as the future of local content in Nigeria and urged the government to invest more in skill development, education, and vocational training, as well as fostering public-private partnerships.

The third lecture, titled “Entrepreneurial Opportunities for Youths in the Niger Delta,” was delivered by Mr. Daere Akobo, who was represented by Mr. Chukwuemeka. Akobo emphasized that discipline is key to entrepreneurial success. “Control your mind, and your body will follow,” he advised the youth. He acknowledged the risks and uncertainties of entrepreneurship but stressed the importance of defining one’s purpose in the pursuit of dreams.

The forum provided valuable insights and inspired the youth of the Niger Delta to seize the opportunities available in the oil and gas industry to build a better future for themselves and their communities.