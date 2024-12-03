Navy winning fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering -Commander

.As FCT Police arrest fake soldier, foil 5 ‘one chance’ robbery attempts

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Commodore Martins Fakrogha, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Shipyard (NNS), Jubilee in Akwa Ibom, says the navy is winning the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering in the state.

Fakrogha made the expression at the opening of a free medical outreach programme on Tuesday in Ikot Abasi.

He said that the navy was using both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the campaign against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering.

The commander said that the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla had directed personnel to do everything possible to tackle oil theft, illegal bunkering and vandalism.

“We are doing everything possible to win the hearts of the civil populace. We need them to be in synergy with us. We can partner through intelligence sharing.

“It is our collective duty to tackle crime so that we can all have a safe and secure environment.

“This free medical outreach is our own way of building confidence and aligning with the community around us,” he said.

Fakrogha said that the outreach was also part of the navy’s corporate social responsibility to residents of the area.

The commander said that residents of the community would be tested for malaria, HIV, blood-sugar and vision.

“They will also enjoy free consultancy services. This is our second free medical outreach for the year,” he said.

Also speaking, Eteidung Ufot Nathaniel, the Village Head, Ikot Essien, Ikpa Ibekwe Clan, commended the navy for its series of kind gestures to the community.

Nathaniel urged the navy to seek ways providing potable water for the community, saying, “we are in need of safe water”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Unah Udoh thanked the navy for the outreach, describing it as well-intended

HOWEVER, Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Linus for impersonating a Nigerian Army Officer.

The Commissioner of Police CP Olatinji Rilwan Disu disclosed this and other achievements of the Police Command during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja the nation’s capital

He said that the suspect was apprehended on November 30,2024 around 2:00pm dressed in full Nigerian Army camouflage uniform. During initial interrogation,Linus presented a fake military identification card that listed December 20,2024 as his date of birth raising immediate suspicion by the Police.

Further intelligence gathered while he was in custody, revealed that Linus is allegedly a member of a criminal syndicate specializing in defrauding unsuspecting victims. Members of the group reportedly purchase goods and services using fake bank alerts to deceive sellers.

In the same vein, operatives of the D20 of the Police Command have arrested three suspects who specialize in day light robbery popularly known as ‘One Chance’ in the nation’s capital.

They have also successfully foiled five (5) ‘One Chance’ robbery operations rescuing three (3) victims who were abducted by these criminals elements.

Operatives of the Police unit acting on credible and reliable intelligence report nabbed the key suspect one Blessing Nwachukwu F 40 a native of Egede town in Enugu State and later arrested Mathias Agbogo M 42 from Ankpa in Otukpi LGA Benue State and Moses Elechi M 37 from Ogbadibo LGA Bunue State.

Preliminary investigation by the Police team reveal that the three suspects alongside one Godwin Owocho now at large, used one Mazda 323 with registration number RBC 711 XL to conduct their operations in the nation’s seat of power

They usually operate around Gwa Gwa, Karmo, Life Camp and other sub-urban settlements within the nation’s capital and use Point of Sale POS Machine to rob any other victims who fall for the tricks as they ply these routes.

The key suspect while being interrogated by the Police team revealed that one of their gang members is usually asked to stand on the main road and pretend to be a passenger alongside others on the road and usually enters the vehicle whenever they carry an unsuspecting passenger from anywhere they operate.

She further disclosed that they usually use the POS Machine to take money from their victims who usually transfers any amount found on their (victim’s) phone alert into their own account.

Other members of the criminal gang who have been linked to the crime by the key suspect are on the run and the Police unit is intensitying efforts to arrest them.

Again on November 23,2024 operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) apprehended one Ibrahim Kabiru during routine patrol along Ahmadu Bello Way. Suspicious circumstances surrounding his parked vehicle prompted a search reveling some incriminating items namely Point of Sale machine, one Knife, Scissors, two mobile phones and female luggage suspected to have been stolen.

Upon interrogation, Kabiru failed to provide satisfactory explanation for the items raising concerns about his involvement in ‘One Chance” robberies.

The Inspector -General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered a very discreet and comprehensive investigation into the criminal activities of these gang of robbers even as Police is intensifying efforts to arrest other members of the group.

Other achievements made by the Police Command include the two armed robbery suspects Isa Muhammad 18 M (alias Mallam Hassan) and Muss Abdullahi 18 M near Wuse Zone 4 bridge. The duo had confessed to belonging to a syndicate that uses knives and matchetes to rob victims at traffic points and bus stops.

Police authorities said that efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other gang members including Dan Kuka,Biggy, Musa Yahaya and Mutallab who are currently at large.

Moreover, on November 25,2024 at around 10:00 pm, Police operatives arrested two suspect Udoka Obiyo and Moses Anogwa in Geagwa village for involvement in robberies and conspiracy. Investigation by the Police reveal their active participation in targeting residents and commuters. Efforts are underway to arrest their associates identified as Wizzy and Dantala who deal in stolen goods.

The Commissioner of Police FCT CP Olatinji Disu has urged residents of the nation’s capital to be vigilant especially when boarding commercial vehicles. The public is also encouraged to report suspicious activities promptly to the nearest Police station or through established emergency channels.

All the suspects arrested who were paraded today will soon be arraigned in the nation’s iaw courts upon conclusion of Police Investigation into the matter.