25.4 C
Lagos
December 3, 2024
Trending now

National dialogue on Local govt reforms, Constitution Amendment at Transcorp Hilton in…

Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future…

Programme Unveiled for the 9th SAIPEC 2025

GREENWICH MERCHANT BANK APPOINTS BENSON OGUNDEJI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

Remains Of Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno Laid To Rest Amid Flurry…

France–Nigeria Investment Forum: Nigeria Tech Ecosystem Ready To Power Investments – Leo…

Ademola Igbalajobi Advocates Tech-Driven Innovation in Real Estate and Financial Services 

Remita Sponsors 2024 CeBIH Annual Conference, Advancing Collaboration and Innovation in Nigeria’s…

Empowering Governance Through Digitalisation: Nigeria’s Roadmap for Transparent Transformation

Xmas : People’s Club urges Soludo to beef up security, inducts 30…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

National dialogue on Local govt reforms, Constitution Amendment at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja

by Peter Anayo095

From left… Former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Osheomhole; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu; Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kinsley Chinda; Representative of the Senate President, Senator Salisu Afolabi  Clark of the National Assembly, Sani Tambowal and Senator Orji Uzor  Kalu  during the National Dialogue on Local government  Reforms and Constitution Amendment at the Transcorp Hilton In Abuja yesterday.

From left… Former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Osheomhole; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu; Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kinsley Chinda; during the National Dialogue on Local government  Reforms and Constitution Amendment at the Transcorp Hilton In Abuja yesterday… Photo:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27,2024

Editor

25th years wedding Anniversary of Dr.Chris Igwe & Wife Mrs. Peace, at 50

NewChampion

Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru Celebrate his 70th Birthday of Amazing Grace in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO