Judges, lawyers urged to uphold rule of law amid judicial challenges

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, has called on judges and legal practitioners to uphold the rule of law and maintain the highest standards of fairness and impartiality in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the special court session marking the commencement of the 2024/2025 legal year on Monday, Justice Tsoho highlighted the significant challenges facing the judiciary, including a growing backlog of cases and increasing public attacks on judicial decisions.

He emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders in the justice sector to strengthen the legal system and protect the integrity of the judiciary amidst these challenges.

In his keynote address, Justice Tsoho underscored the Federal High Court’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and ensuring justice is administered efficiently and fairly. He began by honoring deceased judges and staff, particularly Justice Chrysanthus P. N. Senlong, who passed away on November 10, 2024, after serving the Court for over two decades.

Justice Tsoho highlighted significant strides made during the 2023/2024 legal year, including the successful implementation of the e-affidavit system. The digital innovation has streamlined court processes, reduced costs, and enhanced accessibility for litigants nationwide.

Additionally, the signing of two practice directions – the Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol Practice Directions and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Proceedings Rules – was described as a crucial milestone.

These directives are designed to foster clarity, consistency, and efficiency, particularly in cross-border commercial disputes and the resolution of non-performing loans.

The Chief Judge also lauded the Court’s investments in infrastructure, including courtroom renovations and the construction of judges’ quarters.

The introduction of the Chief Judge’s Merit Awards, aimed at recognizing outstanding staff performance, was noted as an initiative to motivate personnel and boost morale.

Despite these achievements, the Chief Judge acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly the rising volume of cases. During the 2023/2024 legal year, the Court handled a staggering 152,469 pending cases, received 13,648 new filings, and resolved 10,148 cases, leaving 155,969 cases pending.

Justice Tsoho emphasized the need for innovative case management strategies and the promotion of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to address this backlog.

The issue of funding also featured prominently in his address. While expressing gratitude for the increased budgetary allocation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Chief Judge called for sustained financial support to address infrastructural and operational gaps in the judiciary.

Justice Tsoho used the occasion to condemn what he described as “virulent attacks” on judges by lawyers, litigants, and public commentators. He criticized the growing trend of using media platforms to malign judicial officers and their decisions, describing such acts as detrimental to the rule of law. He called on the Nigerian Bar Association to sanction erring members and urged judges to invoke contempt laws where necessary to preserve the dignity of the judiciary.

Justice Tsoho reaffirmed the Court’s dedication to judicial excellence through continuous training programs for judges and staff, strengthened partnerships with institutions such as the National Judicial Institute, and collaborations with international organizations like the UNODC and the British High Commission.

Looking ahead, he urged all stakeholders, including the Bar, law enforcement agencies, and the public, to work collaboratively to strengthen the wheels of justice in Nigeria.

Justice Tsoho declared the 2024/2025 Legal Year officially open, expressing optimism for the future and a renewed commitment to justice delivery.

On his part, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), called for a renewed commitment to justice and efficiency within the country’s judiciary.

In his address, Osigwe emphasized that the judiciary’s role in upholding justice, fairness, and the rule of law remains pivotal, highlighting the gap between public expectations and perceptions of judicial performance in Nigeria.

He warned that negative perceptions, particularly in high-profile electoral and political cases, risk undermining public trust in the courts.

The NBA President stressed that while many Nigerians believe courts are slow, corrupt, or inaccessible, the integrity of the judiciary must be maintained through transparency and accountability.

Osigwe urged for more efficient justice delivery, recommending digital solutions to streamline case management, reduce delays, and improve access to the courts.

He proposed a functional e-filing system that integrates online payment platforms to address the inefficiencies in the current filing system, which is hampered by technical difficulties such as slow network connections and limited payment points.

The NBA President also raised concerns about “forum shopping,” where litigants and lawyers choose judicial divisions or specific judges to influence case outcomes.

He condemned this practice, stating that it erodes trust in the judiciary and must be curbed through strict measures.

On the topic of judicial independence, Osigwe urged that judges remain insulated from external pressures and held accountable for decisions that violate legal principles or ethical standards.

He also warned against the troubling trend of judges frequently being reassigned to different judicial divisions, which disrupts their ability to familiarize themselves with their jurisdictions and impedes the timely delivery of justice.

Osigwe also called for an improved judicial infrastructure, advocating for the completion of the Federal High Court building in Lagos and the harmonization of judicial workers’ salaries to reflect contemporary socio-economic realities.

The NBA President reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting the Federal High Court in its modernization efforts and urged all stakeholders to work towards a judiciary that commands public trust.

He wished the Court a productive legal year, emphasizing the importance of a fair and transparent legal system in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

The event drew attendance from members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, and representatives of government agencies, marking a significant start to the new legal year.