Int’l Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, held in Lagos

L-R: Mr. Kabir F. Elelu, Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Lagos State; Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun, Chairman, Statutory Audit Committee, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Mr. Roger Adou, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO at the 2024 International Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, held in Lagos recently.

L-R: Mrs. Tolu Ochonogor, Head, Internal Audit; FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster, Mr. Kabir F. Elelu, Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Lagos State; Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun, Chairman, Statutory Audit Committee, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Mrs. Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO at the 2024 International Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, held in Lagos recently.

