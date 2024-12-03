GREENWICH MERCHANT BANK APPOINTS BENSON OGUNDEJI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

The Board of Directors of Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Benson Ogundeji as its substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, following the receipt of the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kayode Falowo, stated, “The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Benson Ogundeji as our Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer”.

Ogundeji brings over three decades of extensive banking experience to this role. A seasoned financial services professional, he previously served as Executive Director at Greenwich Merchant Bank from July 2020, where he played a pivotal role in the bank’s successful transition from the legacy Greenwich Trust Limited to a merchant bank. In this capacity, he provided oversight for Corporate Banking, Treasury and Global Markets.

Before joining Greenwich, Ogundeji held various senior leadership roles at prominent financial institutions, including Ecobank Nigeria Plc, GTBank Plc, and other notable banks, where he consistently displayed exceptional leadership skills.

Throughout his career, Ogundeji has demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development and operational excellence. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Greenwich Merchant Bank commences the next phase of its growth plans. Having related closely with Ogundeji as an Executive Director and Acting Managing Director in the last four years, the Board is confident about his ability to lead the bank in delivering our strategic goals