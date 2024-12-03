Governor Mbah shatters Voicemail Budget Narrative ,puts Enugu on map with Bold ₦971bn for 2025

Few governors can rival the ability and capacity of the uncommon entrepreneurial governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, who in exactly 18 months in office has accomplished what many leaders aspire to achieve in an entire tenure.

For the first time in its history, Enugu has recorded unprecedented Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) growth, with a staggering 240% increase. In just one year, the state’s IGR skyrocketed from N26 billion in 2022 and N37 billion in 2023 to an impressive N144 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed N200 billion by the end of 2025. This feat has only been achieved by the then Lagos state Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (1999-2007), who took the state’s IGR from N7.2 billion to N96 billion signaling over a 1200% increase.

“Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity”

Financial prudence is the pillar of effective leadership, as exemplified by Governor Peter Mbah, who slashed recurrent expenditures from N133.1 billion to N107.2 billion, saving the state and taxpayers nearly N30 billion. Dubbed the ‘Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity,’ this ambitious budget of N971 billion plan signifies a bold vision for transformative development in Education, Infrastructure, and Human Capital Development which are key human and capital-driven sectors that pledge future advancement and wealth for the state.

Unlike many states that rely heavily on oil revenues, natural resources, and federal allocations, the Enugu State Government stands out with its strategic budgetary and capital expenditure plans, and Governor Mbah has proven himself a true “Talk and Do” leader.

To put this into perspective, Enugu’s proposed 2025 budget is equivalent to the combined 2024 budgets of Imo, Gombe, and Ekiti States.

Sectoral Allocations Reflect Bold Ambition

‘You can’t give a Rolls Royce to a Keke driver.’ This is why leaders with empirical private-sector experience often excel in public service, and Governor Peter Mbah is a prime example, and we are not surprised to see that the entrepreneurial governor, Peter Mbah has channeled his private-sector expertise into transforming the state of Enugu.

Through prudence, zeal, and determination, the DO IT NOW governor has driven Enugu’s rapid development like never before, solidifying his reputation as a gem, a true son of the state, and a pride of the nation. The 2025 budget reflects this transformative vision, with record allocations to critical sectors. Works and Infrastructure is anchored with N213.1 billion— commensurate to the entire 2024 budget of Yobe State. Transportation follows with N41.1 billion, earmarked for crucial projects such as constructing an international cargo terminal, acquiring four new aircraft, and reopening the Akanu Ibiam International Airport by December 2024. These strategic investments will eliminate the need for Igbo traders to travel to Lagos or Abuja before heading to China for business, fostering economic convenience and empowerment.

In healthcare, Governor Mbah has allocated N45.8 billion—a fourfold increase from its 2024 health budget of N11 billion. This bold move ensures that every child in Enugu can access world-class healthcare, creating a healthier and more vibrant populace.

The agriculture sector has also received a significant boost, with N82.3 billion set aside to drive agricultural production and agro-industrialization. This investment aims to position Enugu as the nation’s food basket, ensuring food security for its people and the entire southeast region. Governor Mbah’s innovative approach continues to reshape Enugu, proving that private-sector knowledge can be a powerful tool for public-sector transformation.

Education Leads the Charge

At the heart of this ambitious budget lies an unwavering commitment to education. Driven by his belief in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) as a foundation for cultivating future leaders, Governor Mbah has allocated over one-third of the 2025 budget—an extraordinary N320.6 billion—to education. This marks the second consecutive year that education has been prioritized as the largest sectoral allocation in Enugu.

Central to this vision is the Enugu Smart Schools initiative, a groundbreaking N155 billion project to construct 260 state-of-the-art schools across the state’s 260 wards. To execute this ambitious project, Governor Mbah has partnered with leading developers, including Sujimoto Constructions, renowned for their expertise in luxury high-rise buildings. Little wonder why Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele, Group Managing Director (GMD) of Sujimoto Holdings, frequently visits the state.

While his contract to build smart schools highlights his commitment to educational transformation, these visits also reflect his broader ambition to explore opportunities in Real estate, Fintech, and Farming.

Enugu: The Next Lagos

Mbah’s remarkable achievements, especially with this audacious budget exemplify the fact that true leadership is about delivering results that speak louder than class or ethnicity. In the true sense of governance, leaders are chosen not for their tribe or religion but for their competence and capacity. Every entrepreneur in Nigeria—and across Africa—should keep a close eye on Governor Mbah’s Enugu, as it is poised to become the next Lagos. With strategic planning in infrastructural development, housing, Newtown urbanization, digitalized education and healthcare, social impact, tourism, and aviation sectors, everyone will agree that the ‘mbah-lization’ is on track to transform Enugu into a thriving hub of innovation, commerce, and development before 2030, cementing its place as a beacon of progress not only for Igboland or Nigeria but for Africa as a whole.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings

All figures have been fact-checked by the National Bureau of Statistics and The BudgIT Foundation.

