Empowering Governance Through Digitalisation: Nigeria’s Roadmap for Transparent Transformation

By Oluwole Asalu

In recent years, the potential of digitalisation has evolved far beyond individual sectors, presenting powerful solutions that transcend technology to impact governance, transparency, and accountability across Nigeria. We are living in an era where digital transformation is becoming synonymous with good governance, unlocking new efficiencies, transparency, and citizen engagement in ways that were previously unattainable. For Nigeria, embracing this transformation is not just an opportunity but a necessity. But to realise the full benefits of digitalisation in governance, we must prioritise infrastructure, education, and regulatory clarity.

Nigeria’s journey to better governance is made clearer through digitalisation. Citizens encounter lengthy processes and often limited access to essential public services, especially in rural areas. Meanwhile, officials grapple with manual workflows and limited oversight. Here, digitalisation can shift Nigeria’s public service from a reactive model to one that is proactive, accessible, and, above all, citizen-centred. Our goal should be a digital governance system that is as efficient as it is transparent, bridging the gap between government and the people.

Setting the Foundation

Nigeria has showcased its tech capabilities across key sectors like fintech, bringing global attention to our capacity for innovation. However, digital governance remains an area requiring considerable investment in infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and digital literacy.

A few encouraging strides have been made. The Treasury Single Account (TSA), for instance, has enhanced financial transparency by simplifying public fund management, while the National Identity Management System (NIMC) has given millions of Nigerians access to digital IDs. However, significant work remains to extend these advances to all Nigerians, especially in regions where broadband access and electricity are limited.

As Nigeria seeks to bridge these divides, it becomes critical to leverage digitalisation to not only bring basic services to citizens but to enhance accountability and trust between the government and its people.

The Benefits of Digital Governance

Digitalisation enables transparency by simplifying access to government data, creating a bridge between policymakers and the public. When government actions and expenditures are open for public view, citizens can better hold leaders accountable, fostering trust and reducing corruption. For example, an open data initiative would give citizens access to detailed, user-friendly information on budget allocations and government contracts, making it clear where funds are going and empowering Nigerians to play an active role in governance.

Digital platforms also eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks that stymie the provision of essential services. By digitising application processes for permits, licenses, and other public services, we can eliminate the waiting periods, corruption, and inefficiency that plague many in-person transactions. Imagine if every Nigerian could apply for critical government services online, reducing the need for long queues and making service access more equitable. For Nigeria, digitalisation can build a responsive, streamlined public service system that is accessible to all citizens, regardless of where they live.

The Backbone of Digital Transformation

A digitalised government rests on solid infrastructure, from reliable broadband access to consistent power supply. Currently, broadband penetration in Nigeria remains insufficient to support extensive digital governance, especially in rural communities where public services are most needed. By setting the ambitious goal of 70% broadband coverage by 2025 under the National Broadband Plan, Nigeria demonstrates its commitment to bridging the digital divide, but more investments and partnerships are essential.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are indispensable to achieving the coverage needed. Through collaboration with telecommunications firms, the government can accelerate infrastructure expansion to make digital access affordable and comprehensive. Renewable energy options, particularly solar power, are another pathway to providing consistent energy for digital infrastructure in rural areas. By focusing on reliable internet and power, we lay the groundwork for inclusive digital governance accessible to every Nigerian.

Striking a Balance for Innovation and Security

To foster a thriving digital governance landscape, we need a regulatory framework that encourages innovation while protecting citizens. Over-regulation can stifle digital progress, while under-regulation can leave citizens vulnerable to data security threats. A balanced approach, exemplified by the Nigerian Startup Act, is crucial to ensuring a supportive legal environment for digital governance.

It is equally essential for policymakers, industry players, and civil society to engage in continuous dialogue to shape adaptive regulations that support Nigeria’s digital ambitions. By encouraging regular consultations, we ensure that our regulatory framework evolves alongside technological advances and the needs of the people. Specific attention to data protection and cybersecurity will further build trust, reassuring citizens that their personal information is secure within digital platforms.

Empowering Nigeria’s Digital Workforce

One of Nigeria’s greatest assets is its young, dynamic population, which represents both the drivers and the beneficiaries of digital transformation. To fully harness this demographic advantage, we must invest in digital literacy and skills development that equip the next generation to thrive in a technology-driven economy.

Incorporating digital literacy programs into school curricula and creating vocational training pathways in areas like coding, cybersecurity, and data management can close the current skills gap. Collaboration between the public and private sectors, through initiatives like coding boot camps, mentorships, and internships, will be crucial for transforming our youth into capable digital professionals who can drive innovation within the government.

Digital governance requires a shared vision, bringing together government, private sector players, and educational institutions in a common cause. Each entity plays an indispensable role: the government provides the enabling environment through policies and infrastructure; private enterprises contribute by developing digital solutions and providing innovation; and educational institutions shape future leaders with relevant skills for the digital economy.

In essence, digitalisation is a collective effort, and the synergy between these stakeholders will determine Nigeria’s success in creating a digital governance model that empowers every Nigerian.

Nigeria’s Digital Future in Governance

Digitalisation offers Nigeria an unparalleled opportunity to improve governance, deliver efficient public services, and build stronger relationships between the government and its citizens. With strategic investments, supportive policies, and a focus on inclusivity, we can move from ambition to action, setting a new standard for digital governance across the African continent.

Now is the time to embrace a digital vision for Nigeria, one that moves beyond the status quo to a future where technology enhances every aspect of governance. Let us build a Nigeria where technology serves as a bridge between government and citizens, where every Nigerian can access the services they need with ease, and where transparency and efficiency are the cornerstones of public service.

This is the Nigeria we envision; a Nigeria where digitalisation drives not only our economy but also our governance, fostering a more equitable, transparent, and prosperous society for all.

Oluwole Asalu is a thought leader in the tech field in Nigeria, dedicated to advancing the nation’s tech ecosystem and fostering innovation and growth.