Ecobank’s Design & Build Expo 2024: Obasanjo thumbs up Julius Berger-AFP products

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has highlighted Nigeria’s rich resources, talents, expertise and opportunities as assets capable of transforming the country’s economy. Obasanjo stated this at the Design and Build Expo 2024, an initiative of Ecobank Nigeria which ended in Lagos weekend.

The former Nigerian President who commended the bank for the initiative while urging others to take a cue, also disclosed his ambition to have a house completely designed with made-in-Nigeria furniture products.

Speaking at the Julius Berger-AFP pavilion at the expo, Obasanjo expressed his admiration for the high quality of furniture products on display.

The former president who was accompanied by the Managing Director of Ecobank, Mobolaji Lawal and was welcomed to the AFP stand by the General Manager of the furniture company, Oliver Cohnen, said, I want to have a house completely designed with furniture made in Nigeria like these ones; this is very important to me, even as he added, “I am impressed with what I am seeing here; and I like it so much”.

Another visitor to the AFP stand was the Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu who expressed her enthusiam about the strong lineup of partnerships and exhibitors.

She emphasized Ecobank commitment to deliver a seamless and mutually beneficial experience, provide a platform to showcase cutting -edge trends, innovations and sustainable practice across achitecture, construction, building materials and household appliances, engineering and interior design.

She said the expo serves as a prime opportunity for professionals in the architecture and building sectors to present and market their products to a broader audience

The czar of Doyin Industries, Prince Chief Adedoyin who also visited, was impressed that such beautiful furnitures are being produced in Nigeria. He described the company’s furniture range as, of a very high standard; while the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, Kamar Olowoshago also visited the AFP stand.

He was captivated with the beautiful furniture range and interior decor displayed by the company.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director who also doubles as a Regional Executive of Ecobank, stated that the exhibition was designed to highlight the latest trends, innovations and sustainable practices in architecture, construction, building materials, household appliances, engineering and interior design.

According to him, the expo serves as a hub to empower businesses to offer tailored financial solutions, promote economic growth and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in the real estate, design, and construction sectors.

The expo’s objective includes facilitating connections between industry professionals, including architects, builders, suppliers, and clients, offering education and training as well as raising awareness about sustainable building practices and materials, encouraging eco-friendly designs and low-impact construction methods, Lawal said.

The bank chief continued: the expo also aims to foster partnerships between designers, contractors and suppliers to streamline the design and construction process, as well as provide insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and emerging technologies in the design and construction sectors.”