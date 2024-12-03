32.6 C
Lagos
December 3, 2024
Trending now

Veritasi Homes to unveil Tinuola Towers: The future of luxury in Nigeria

PNC forum: Senator Lokpobiri urges indigenous players to leverage IoC divestments opportunities…

Ecobank’s Design & Build Expo 2024: Obasanjo thumbs up Julius Berger-AFP products

Anambra insecurity: Group commends Soludo for appointing Emeakai to track criminals

Breaking : Human rights Lawyer, Dele Farotimi arrested, whereabouts unknown

Int’l Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC,…

BREAKING: Reps give Tinubu 72 hours to unfreeze NSIPA accounts

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into Law

Tax Bills: Kukah backs Tinubu on reforms, says they address elites’ mismanagement…

Lagos, Bulgaria strategize on Agric, food security, others

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into Law

by Peter Anayo0142

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into Law at the State House, Alausa Ikeja.

The Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 is a comprehensive plan of Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to address longstanding challenges in the energy sector.

The law will lay a robust foundation for economic growth, fostering industrial growth, improved quality of life, energy equity, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.

One of the other objectives is to establish a Lagos Electricity Market that is technically sound, financially viable, and well-regulated.

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Governor Mutfwang presents N471b 2025 budget for economic growth, sustainable development 

Peter Anayo

Glo sponsors Banana Island  Starlight Night 

Editor

 Be patient with President Tinubu -DROMI………Distributes rice, oil to 250 Elderly Women in Osun

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO