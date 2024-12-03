Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into Law

IBRAHIM QUADRI
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into Law at the State House, Alausa Ikeja.
The Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 is a comprehensive plan of Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to address longstanding challenges in the energy sector.
The law will lay a robust foundation for economic growth, fostering industrial growth, improved quality of life, energy equity, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.
One of the other objectives is to establish a Lagos Electricity Market that is technically sound, financially viable, and well-regulated.
Details later…
